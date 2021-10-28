Remember the Napster scandal in the arts and entertainment world? It happened in the early 2000s, and should have marked a turning point for intellectual property theft. Unfortunately, that's not the case - mainly because it's too expensive for artists, writers and musicians to take legal action to stop it.
Napster offered internet software that allowed users to share MP3 files - music files - with other registered members, which at one time numbered 80 million. But that constituted intellectual property theft, because the bands and musicians who owned the rights to their own music weren't getting paid royalties for it. The free file-sharing also allowed users to avoid buying CDs, vinyl platters, or any other platform that would have benefited the musicians.
The rock group Metallica was the first to notice they were being ripped off through a series of copyright violations, and those spread like wildfire on college campuses. Napster clients got ahold of a Metallica demo before the song was even released, so the band sued. Courts ultimately ordered Napster to restrict access to material that infringed on copyrights, but the company couldn't do so, and it filed for bankruptcy. It still exists in some form, but not in its original.
Metallica band members said suing Napster was the "right thing to do," and they were correct. Although one might argue that James Hetfield and Co. make plenty of money, they still have a right to profit from their product - original music they've written and recorded. But Metallica had the resources to pursue justice in court; many others don't. It's ironic that so many "free market" advocates didn't see things Metallica's way, and had no problem stealing the band's property. But with hypocrisy having run rife in this country for a couple of dozen years, and intensifying over the past half dozen, it perhaps should come as no surprise.
Intellectual property theft is also a problem for newspapers, magazines, and online publications. Not only do certain individuals believe themselves entitled to access to all material free of charge, they have no problem stealing it and passing it off as their own. In the newspaper world, as well as for book authors, this is known as "plagiarism," but although it's not tough to prove, it's sometimes difficult to stop. And the internet has made it so easy for thieves to proliferate, and hard to call them into account for their malfeasance.
Most newspapers can point to disgruntled "readers" - that's using the word loosely - who will lift bylined stories from a staff writer, and present them on Facebook to "followers," who are eager to lap up news they don't have to pay for. It may not occur to them that the journalists who write the stories deserve to be paid for their work, just like Metallica - although the journalists' salaries are a mere fraction of windfalls reaped by popular rock bands. Indeed, the Daily Press and others often face attacks from people who believe themselves entitled to free local news - although on their own timelines, they always tout the virtues of the free market. In reality, they are the worst type of "communist," as they would label it from anyone else: Taking for free, without permission, from others who did the work.
Consumers who respect the First Amendment, as well as free market principles and ethical behavior, should not only shun intellectual property thieves, but they should report them to authorities. Facebook, of course, will do nothing to stop the piracy, as the digital behemoth has proved time and again. So it will be up to consumers to shun dishonesty and amorality, in favor of truth, justice, and the true American way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.