It's usually easy to predict what stories will draw the most reader eyeballs, and the emotional impact they'll have. Some stories conjure up a warm-and-fuzzy feeling; others inspire readers to take action; and more than a few spark outrage. And almost every week, newspapers are hit with the pompous complaint from people who believe they know better than journalists what constitutes information readers want or need: "That's not news." The gentler, kinder souls may ask, in a chiding tone, "Is this really news?"
The result is still the same: They're questioning the judgment of professional newsgatherers. But they have that right; their tastes may not be the same as the journalists', or that of other readers. What they should remember with that personal observation is they're offering a back-handed insult to the people mentioned in the story they've targeted. But at least it's not quite as offensive as the outright disrespect heaped upon interview subjects when they are engaged in activities of which those readers disapprove.
Around here, that most commonly occurs when a story focuses on someone or something a certain type of Christian finds offensive. The easily offended - pejoratively dubbed "snowflakes" on the political scene - disdain anything they deem goes against the grain of their faith tradition. When they begin lobbing expletives or consigning to hell those who have taken a different path, they are calling into question the validity of their own belief systems, and are making observers back as far away as they can from organized religion. In other words, their harsh form of "evangelism" is making others - to paraphrase Timothy Leary - drop out, without ever having turned on or tuned in.
Along those lines, folks keeping up with the ongoing dialogue about a new pagan group that has begun meeting at the Tahlequah library might have been surprised. That story, by Skyler Hammons, has drawn more interest than any other published by TDP so far this week, and the positive comments made on the link on Facebook prove it. The unusually large number of "hits" on the website version of the story also proved that many people are disgusted with certain elements of Christianity, and are looking for alternate ways to nourish their spiritual hunger.
Paganism is difficult to define. In some modes of thinking, it's polytheistic, but in others, it's a veneration of nature and all its elements. It has nothing to do with "devil worship," as one commenter erroneously claimed. Another asserted that she didn't want her "tax dollars" supporting that sort of thing - meaning, a group like that one meeting at the library - and others on the thread were correct to ask whether she would similarly object to a Christian group. As far as her concern for her tax dollars, her timeline says she lives in Tulsa, but in any case, the adjective "public" before the word "library" should have set off some bells for her.
Finally, there was the guy who works at a paper mill asking whether this is news. Yes, it is, and not from a controversial standpoint. The existence of any group that welcomes new members with open hearts and minds, and has peace and human understanding as one of its missions, is certainly one local folks need to know about. And if the response to the story is any indication, they want to know, too.
