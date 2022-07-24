Conventional wisdom says you can't yell "Fire!" in a crowded theater without getting yourself into hot water. Although the infamous axiom might have been warped over the years, and the act isn't necessarily punishable by law, it should be - and so should spreading rumors on social media that could cause widespread panic.
Some readers will roll their eyes at the tendency of the media to beat this dead horse, but it can't be stressed enough that freedom of speech is not absolute. "Bearing false witness" can get a media outlet sued, and for the religious folks among us, it also constitutes a cardinal sin. And those familiar with the work of Dante understand that in some ways, lying is worse than murder.
The type of lie that could cause serious injury to people or property was making the rounds last week on Facebook. Whoever started the rumor claimed that Northeastern Health System was on "lockdown" because two male "illegal aliens" had targeted that facility for a mass shooting spree. Later versions of the post added that the nefarious pair had been caught, and that they were "on the run" from police.
Several parts of this outrageous falsehood should've sent up red flags, but they didn't. Unfortunately, dozens - if not hundreds - of well-meaning local residents reposted and shared, and the story spread like wildfire. People began calling, texting and messaging the Daily Press, demanding to know why we hadn't reported what was happening. A few of those who called were actually hospital employees, who, thanks to the miracle of social media, briefly believed themselves to be on lockdown!
The first clue that the claim was a scam was the assignment of guilt to "illegal aliens." Versions of this particular scheme have been seen before, as Police Chief Nate King pointed out. And those versions always seem to have a goal of demonizing undocumented immigrants. How, for instance, would the originator of the post know the two men were "illegal aliens"? Just by looking at the faked photos, which may or may not have been of someone of Hispanic descent?
The second clue should have been the assertion that the two were on the run from the cops - without attributing the claim to the cops themselves. The nature of that aspect of the tale was revealed shortly after the rumor began generating panic in the community, when King said no such thing had happened, or was happening at the moment. Even after he called out the shameful scam for what it was, some people refused to believe him. They'd rather take the word of an unidentified miscreant on Facebook than the police chief.
The most troubling aspect of this episode is not so much that so many people were foolish enough to believe it without first checking with a reliable source - like the police chief or the newspaper, for instance - but rather the consternation it caused. What if an ailing patient in the hospital saw this, and had a heart attack and died? What if a woman whose husband was in the hospital panicked, got behind the wheel, and had an accident on her way to the purported scene? What if a would-be hero armed himself to the teeth and went looking for the would-be mass murderers? So many scenarios come to mind in which this situation could've ended in tragedy. And that's setting aside the individuals of questionable character who took issue with the TDP's wording when we rushed to get the word about the scam to the public before panic spread even further. No good deed goes unpunished, it seems.
It would be nice if law enforcement officials could catch the originators of this tabloid tale, and prosecuted them for something - like trying to incite a riot. People who go out of their way to cause terror, and then sit back and watch as it unfolds, aren't just trash; they're criminals, and they should be treated as such.
