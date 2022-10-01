Many Americans have long agreed that if you're old enough to die for your country, you're old enough to enjoy a beer at a Fourth of July picnic celebrating its existence. But those who make the laws don't agree, so neither the age to die has been raised, nor the age to drink alcohol has been lowered.
That philosophy, though, could be extended further: If you're old enough to die for your country, you're old enough to decide whether you need surgery to realign your body to the reality of whom you really are. That's why Sen. Warren Hamilton's legislation to prevent such decisions from being made is intrusive, oppressive, hypocritical, and stupid.
Aside from alcohol and tobacco use, an 18-year-old is an adult - old enough to "consent" to a variety of things, and to be tried as an adult for a crime. Had Hamilton's measure stated no one under 18 should be allowed to have gender reassignment surgery, that would have made more sense. Anyone 17 and under is still a child, at least in terms of emotional and mental maturity, and if possible, that child should wait before making life-altering decisions like getting married, parenting a child, embarking on a permanent career, or changing the physical structure of the body.
But making it illegal for parents or guardians of children under 18 to sanction gender reassignment treatment speeds past government intrusion and into the area of authoritarianism and fascism. Even one who has moral objections to many facets of the LGBTQ community must ask why it's any of Hamilton's business if a parent lets a teenager undergo hormone treatment. Going under the knife is "life-altering," but other treatments aren't.
If Hamilton had stopped right there, he might have been forgiven for his attempts at interference, since he doesn't understand what he's talking about. But he told an Oklahoma City news station this: "Let us not forget that surgery and puberty blocking hormones are child abuse in every sense of the word. There are even instances of 'doctors' performing these 'treatments' on children as young as 2 and 3. Adults who force, coerce, encourage, or permit a child to undergo irrevocable surgery or hormonal mangling are guilty of physical, sexual, emotional, and mental child abuse. ... Someone who would do this to a child is at best, delusional, and at worst, demonic."
Well, Mr. Hamilton, are you the moral arbitrator of us all? And we have other questions. Do you understand the nuances of "transgender?" For instance, have you heard of "hermaphroditism?" It occurs in about 65,000 animal species, and it's a genetic variant in humans as well. Might that have been the case for doctors treating 2-year-olds? Setting aside other determinants in transgenderism, how can "puberty blocking hormones" be deemed "the most egregious child abuse"? Some would argue refusing to allow hormone treatments in a person whose physical appearance doesn't jibe with the inner being is abuse. Would you rather a transgender teen take his or her own life rather than suffer the angst of what you propose? As far as adults who "force" a child to undergo "hormonal mangling," can you give us some names, or did you make that up? We figure you claim to be "pro-life," but does that only apply to fetuses, cisgender or heterosexual humans? And the "sexual abuse" charge is laughable; are you equating transgender people to sexual deviants?
Surgery is risky, so adulthood should be achieved before decisions are made to perform any type of surgery not vital to the individual's survival or well-being. Sixteen-year-old girls don't need facelifts or breast augmentation, either. But making these procedures illegal is an attempt to seat Mr. Hamilton and those like him on the throne of the One who sits in judgment - and that would, indeed, be "demonic."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.