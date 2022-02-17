A report in the Sheriff's Beat earlier in the week provides a clue as to why so many people have a bad taste in their mouth when it comes to "food stamps."
Many people might have read right past the reference, or treated it as a sort of footnote. But it involved a man who almost ran over a couple of deputies, and a woman during a traffic stop. One of the deputies stopped the driver of the swerving vehicle, who said he didn't think he put anyone in danger. But he appeared to be under the influence, and was ultimately arrested for that, plus reckless driving, transporting an open container, and outstanding warrants – not to mention the fact that methamphetamine was found inside a cigarette pack.
The first clue for the officer that something was amiss? The driver "almost handed the deputy his food stamp card" instead of his driver's license.
Many folks who have worked hard all their lives find it a bitter pill to swallow when they see someone with "food stamps" – a euphemism anymore, since cards were issued years ago in an attempt to tamp down fraud. It's not as easy to sell, trade or steal those cards as it was with food stamps. But most decent, compassionate people don't begrudge needy families their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. It's more difficult to be cheerful when the recipient of tax dollars is someone putting others at risk by driving while intoxicated, especially if methamphetamine is involved.
The man in question has a record, including a spate of drug arrests. On Demand Court Records also telling a troubling story. Yet despite this, he's a beneficiary of taxpayer generosity when it comes to buying food, and confused that access card with a driver's license.
It's true that many people who are supported by the state have mental or physical disabilities, and many professionals would argue that drug or alcohol addiction is a disability in and of itself. These factors can render people unfit to work. But it seems fair to ask why the recipients aren't made to undergo some sort of treatment, followed by job training, if they are to get their meals paid for by taxpayers.
An ages-old argument advanced by those on the far left – as well as a number of people of faith who are serious about looking out for the welfare of their neighbors – would be that the more fortunate among us shouldn't judge the "least" among us. Some would also say that forcing a person to get treated for addiction, or to take a low-wage, low-skill job, is robbing him of his dignity. But that's not true. Neither is it true that just anyone can "pull himself up by the bootstraps," as some heartless people would say who would rather the needy just crawl into a ditch and die.
There should be a happy medium – although these days, middle ground is increasingly difficult to find. Repeatedly jailing these people may not be the answer, but neither is allowing them to continue their errant ways without some sort of intervention. It's too bad our Legislature is more interested in banning books than getting help for those who need it – and after all, getting them help will ultimately save the taxpayers money.
