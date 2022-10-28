In today's digital world, many political candidates and their supporters rely exclusively on social media to encourage people to vote for them. Unfortunately, observers have seen that at least for the past few election cycles, that's not cutting it as the best method of getting the word out.
Many of the people candidates need to reach aren't even on Facebook, or seldom are. And those who are on social media with any regularity may have already been sucked in by propaganda being cranked out by the candidates who aren't fit to serve the public. The old-fashioned way of "stumping" still remains the most effective.
Some folks believe social media has enhanced our communication capabilities, but just the opposite is true: It has driven us apart, because it allows enough distance and lack of standards to foster the most incredible lies we've ever seen. And alarming number of people are gullible and have no power of discernment, though they believe they are well-informed. It's called the Dunning-Kruger effect, and it can't be dispelled by more social media claptrap.
Human beings can have no true understanding of other people and the issues that motivate them without face-to-face contact. In other words, the only real way to win hearts and minds - and votes - is by going door to door, speaking at meetings, talking to patrons at bars and congregants at church, running into other folks at the library or laundry, and dropping by the local sewing circle.
Knocking on doors these days is a scary prospect, because anyone doing so is likely to be met at the threshold of a private home with a gun. They're already predisposed to distrust. And the reason they believe crazy stuff about decent candidates is because of social media and the lies people use it to spread.
But not only do many supporters of candidates expect their advice on social media to be enough, the candidates themselves do that. They proclaim, "Vote for me!" on their own timelines, but don't work with local media for more effective bundles that will include digital advertising. They may or may not put up campaign signs. But they certainly don't bother to campaign themselves. By the way, any candidate who refuses to answer questions from the media, or debate an opponent, is setting off alarm bells. There's a good chance that candidate is either not above board, or not the sharpest tool in the shed.
At this point, it's not hard to predict who will win the upcoming races: It will be the candidates whose people have beat the street the most. The worst candidates are doing just that, and they're telling the most outrageous lies imaginable about their opponents and the grim condition of the state or nation.
We don't have much time to impart the message that if good people don't get out and vote, and don't get the word out about the "bad" candidates, then those candidates are going to win. Some of those on the ballot are more than capable of taking our country and state back several decades, if not centuries, and people of goodwill shouldn't let that happen.
If you are in the dark about candidates, ask questions of someone you trust who is better informed. If you are among the enlightened, go talk to your friends, and give them rides to the polls. And forget about political party affiliations; do the right thing.
