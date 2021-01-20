President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have their hands full - and there is a disturbingly large swath of the American electorate that will do everything in its power to bring them down.
Their calls for unity during the inauguration ceremony were a source of inspiration for many. For others, the speeches, music and solemn processions were just another reminder that the man they've supported zealously for the past four years flew away in disgrace before his successor took the mantle. And that reminder only served to further inflame their rage, fear and hate.
One need go no further than the Facebook pages of the Tahlequah Daily Press and other newspapers to view a sampling of the vitriol. The sharing of stories about the inauguration was the apparent catalyst. A number of "followers" - some of whom had never commented before Wednesday - weighed in to attack those who expressed optimism, hope, or even a tentative "let's see what happens." Threats were leveled, warning flags were dropped, more cells in social media jail welcomed new occupants.
And yet, almost to a one, the cadre of haters fell back on their mantra that their "free speech" was being censored. They ignore the fact that threats aren't protected by the First Amendment, and that most newspaper platforms are interested in fostering constructive and rational discussions, rather than the fomenting of hate and churning of outrageous conspiracy theories about QAnon, pedophile rings and so-called crimes they claim their opponents committed. Disagreements are expected; character assassination, not so much.
Whether Biden and Harris can successfully lead the U.S. to any measure of healing is anybody's guess right now. Much of it will depend not on whether elected officials can work together, but whether regular citizens in communities across the country are willing to deal with those across the political divide with a measure of dignity and kindness. When an individual jumps on the social media timeline of a newspaper, a group or a friend and mercilessly attacks others for no good reason, that person probably doesn't understand what it means to be an American, nor is he interested in finding out.
It's clear that fans of former President Trump are disappointed that he wasn't reelected. That's understandable. But passing lies about fraud, or linking President Biden to imagined crimes isn't going to get Trump back in office. All it will do is alienate other people of goodwill who observe the incendiary and potentially libelous comments - which will further widen the gulf already dividing America in half.
This is what our enemies like to see. But who is the enemy? To paraphrase naval officer Oliver Hazard Perry's message in 1813 after capturing British ships, we've met the enemy, and it is us. It's incumbent upon all of us to help "deprogram" the hate, mistrust and false information plaguing our friends and family. Then, healing might begin.
