"And now, back to our regularly scheduled programming."
The phrase is part of American culture, one we hear every time "breaking news" is blasted across televisions. Perhaps it's news of a tragedy, or imminent bad weather, or anything that might cause inattentive viewers to suddenly take notice – and if everything goes the way the broadcaster hopes, they'll keep looking. But that ubiquitous phrase also suggests we can go back to whatever we were doing before "we now interrupt this program..."
Like him or not, President Donald Trump was a five-year interruption in programming. That's true not just for national broadcasting companies and cable news networks, but also for large metropolitan newspapers. For local newspapers like the Tahlequah Daily Press, not so much – and both for the community newspaper and its readers and advertisers, that's a good thing.
Trump made many promises he didn't keep, like any politician, but he also made one prediction that came true, and another that likely would, if the opportunity presented itself. The latter was his comment he could "stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters." He hasn't shot anybody, but he's done and said some outrageous things that would have ruined most politicians, so his assertion can't be far off the mark.
But then, there was this statement in 2017: "Newspapers, television, all forms of media will tank if I'm not there." And because Trump is like the horrific automobile crash from which rubber-necking passing drivers cannot look away, this version of the "Teflon Don" is spot-on. That does not say much about the American public – or perhaps too much.
It's not just Trump fans who are enthralled; his naysayers look and read, even as their blood pressure rises. They must express their outrage against him, while his followers – a more accurate description than "supporters" – sing his praises. That's why, after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol had all eyes glued to the screens, the relative quiet on the political scene quickly became boring. We are no longer "exceedingly diverted," as famed British novelist Jane Austen may have put it.
The Washington Post reported the number of unique visitors on its website dropped 26 percent from January to February. Meanwhile, the New York Times lost 17 percent. Trump's clarion call of voter fraud had MSNBC and CNN pulling in untold numbers of viewers, but up to 45 percent of those have now fallen off. Fox News, too, has lost more viewers, but paradoxically is again ahead of its rivals – because it has lost a smaller share than they have.
But as the Post reported, the "Trump bump" bypassed regional and local newspapers like TDP. Why? Because only a fraction of ink was devoted to the president – just as it was with his predecessors. As national and state news has become available for free from an increasing number of sources, community newspapers have increasingly become hyper-local. Behemoth metro publications have always covered national politics to a far greater degree – and fortunately or not, depending upon one's outlook, President Biden's governing style is comparatively boring. It may be better, Trump's opponents would say, but it doesn't grab the same kind of headlines.
As media giants look for something titillating to replace Trump – and heaven forbid, the Kardashians are leaving as well! – smaller community papers will continue to chug along, giving readers the kind of information they need. And that should have a calming effect on those who have had as much national excitement as they can take.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.