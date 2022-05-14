The Tahlequah Daily Press produces several special supplements throughout the year that are highly anticipated by readers. One is the annual Newcomers' Guide magazine, which comes out in February. Another is our Football Preview magazine, which normally publishes in late August or early September.
But the most eagerly awaited is what we have called, over the years, by various names: Tahlequah: At Its Best, Best of the Best, Readers' Choice Awards, or most often these days, Best of Cherokee County. It gives readers a chance to weigh in on their favorites - from school teachers to hair stylists, home improvement stores to nail salons, men's wear to plumbers. Every year, there are a few new categories, and some that don't attract much interest are set aside. It's all based on reader requests and responses, and while the voting is informal, it's a great gauge for businesses, institutions and individuals - both in terms of growing customer bases, touting successes, and seeking ways to improve.
TDP's Best of Cherokee County was first published in around 1990, and we were the second newspaper in the state to introduce this feature, following the Bartlesville American. Now, almost every newspaper in Oklahoma has a product like this one. And while they have evolved over the years, they've always been among the most read pieces produced anywhere.
On Tuesday, May 17, TDP will publish the nomination ballot - a two-page spread offering dozens of categories, and which readers can use to write in the names of their favorites. Unless there are mitigating factors, readers have until Tuesday, May 24 - the usual period is a week - to turn in these ballots. That may be done by hand delivery to our office at 106 W. Second, Tahlequah, OK 74464; business hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but after hours, ballots can be left in the box at the building entryway. They can also be mailed to that address. (Digital versions of this ballot can be printed out.)
Then, the real work begins. TDP staff and volunteers sift through the ballots to collect the nominations in each category. Any choice to advance in the "competition" must at least have a handful of nominations. When these are compiled, our ad staff will begin notifying nominees, and they will be published in a nomination tab, on about June 19, and this is used by readers to select winners in each category. The voting will be conducted on the TDP website, www.tahlequahdailypress.com. In the past, we've accepted write-in votes, but tabulation has become an almost impossible task, due to the number of votes received. Online balloting also ensures fairness for all concerned.
Finally, the winners will be determined and contacted by our staff - and they will be published in an attractive "slick" magazine, around July 31. That's when bragging rights come into play, and it's the perfect opportunity for advertisers to be seen in the most eye-catching way possible. The earlier tab is an excellent choice, as well; those who want a jumpstart on the action can call Heather Ruotolo or Joe Mack at our office, 918-456-8833.
So, for those who aren't subscribers, be sure and pick up the Tuesday TDP from the rack, or tune into our website to participate. It's the best way to recognize those who have gone above and beyond to be the best they can be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.