Experienced journalists shake their heads when the news itself becomes the news. It happens at the national level, when reporters don't understand community journalism or topics foreign to their coverage areas.
A case in point is the kerfuffle over the "Jeep Cherokee" label, which brought unsolicited publicity to the Cherokee Nation over an innocuous comment made by Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. to a reporter with "Car and Driver" magazine.
Hoskin could have declined to comment on the no-brainer question, which sought his "feelings" about those names. Obviously it was as a trigger that could spark emotional responses on both sides of the aisle. And Hoskin's response was an honest one that should reflect the views of most tribal members. It's along the same lines as queries about monuments glorifying slave-owning war heroes, or military men who slaughtered Native Americans wholesale. It's also similar to grilling about demeaning sports mascots.
Hoskin repeated what he and others have been saying for some time: The Cherokee name shouldn't be used as a marketing tool. He said, "“I think we’re in a day and age in this country where it’s time for both corporations and team sports to retire the use of Native American names, images and mascots." And while it may be "well-intended," he added, "it does not honor us by having our name plastered on the side of a car."
Nothing new to see here, so you'd think everyone would move along. But no; people all over the country – and in other parts of the world, where the image of an American "Indian" may be somewhat of a novelty – the brouhaha erupted. From the usually staid BBC, "Jeep pushed to retire Cherokee name from SUVs"; from the Washington Post, "Cherokee Nation to Jeep: Stop using the tribe's name."
It's not "news" that tribes want sports teams and private companies to stop profiteering off their names and images. Hoskin's comment to the magazine – that the best way to honor Natives is "to learn about our sovereign government, our role in this country, our history, culture and language" – is not earth-shattering. But it did offer fodder for the buffoonish lunatic fringe that wears its racist banner proudly on its sleeve – the ones who always tell Natives to "get over it."
The journalist used the opportunity to hook Hoskin up with Stellantis, and a videoconference was arranged. A written statement from the Jeep parent company proves to those familiar with tribal issues that many people still don't get it: "Our vehicle names have been carefully chosen and nurtured over the years to honor and celebrate Native American people for their nobility, prowess and pride." There it is: That image of the "noble savage" that tribes have tried to throw off for decades.
Non-news news isn't the only problem here. Certain Cherokee citizens are using this and other issues as a means of furthering their own ambitions. These folks always insert themselves into every situation – and a number of them are mostly white, but lucky enough to have CDIB cards. The real shame is that these self-serving Cherokees are being dangled at the ends of marionette strings by others with nefarious motives, and from a more mainstream political bent. There are power brokers in both the Republican and Democratic camps who would love nothing better than to get their sticky fingers into the tribal pie.
National media should stop making much ado about nothing when it comes to things they don't understand, like tribal politics. And tribal citizens need to stop using every opportunity to advance their own interests. It should be about the Cherokee people as a whole, not individuals with grand aspirations.
