Any number of trite truisms could be used to describe what happened to Alex Jones last week, but this one fits as well as any: It couldn't happen to a nicer guy.
Jones, known for spreading conspiracy theories on his radio and internet platform, InfoWars, broadcasted stunningly egregious lies about the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting that took 26 lives in Connecticut. Despite reams of evidence and agonizing public testimony of grieving parents, Jones claimed the massacre was faked by paid actors, presumably to turn Americans against gun rights.
If the Jones camp weren't always bristling with security, it might have been tempting for the Sandy Hook families to seek very real vigilante vengeance. Instead, they sued him for his prevarications, and on Aug. 4, a jury in Austin, Texas, awarded the parents of one dead first-grader $4.1 million for the mental anguish Jones caused them. His remote actions were evil enough, but his slavering fans went after the families of the slain children, harassing them and making death threats, forcing them into hiding and to hire security details.
According to a report by NPR, Jones described himself as "an opinionated pundit protected by the First Amendment," and insisted the defamation trial was little more than a "kangaroo court trying to silence free speech in America." The "opinionated" label is spot on, but not the rest. Decent people would have a description for him, too, but it couldn't be printed in a family newspaper. Jones' hate-filled rhetoric, which he has effectively used to brainwash many well-intentioned but naive individuals, is not a matter of free speech; it's more of a matter of bearing false witness, and Americans - especially those who claim to be God-fearing - ought to understand the distinction.
At university, aspiring journalists are taught that truth is their calling card, and that they cannot engage in libel, defamation or privacy invasion without risking legal action - and especially with the industry's current precarious state, no reputable newspaper would take the risk. That's why journalists were interested in the defamation lawsuit brought by actor Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, who wrote an op-ed alleging spousal abuse for the Washington Post. The Jones case was of concern for the same reason: He, and others like him on both right and left, have given the entire media a black eye. They are the reason why, despite valiant efforts by those committed to truth and justice, many people no longer trust the media.
A silver lining may be peeking from this dark cloud. Jones' attorneys "accidentally" shared with opposing counsel two years' worth of his text messages, which revealed a battery of his lies related to Sandy Hook. The texts may be even more damning in another context: They may prove he was involved in planning the Capitol riot. By now, the plaintiffs' attorneys have likely made good on their pledge to hand over the material to the Jan. 6 committee.
Jones was ultimately compelled to acknowledge that Sandy Hook was real, and to face the fact that his tirades not only denigrated the lives of those lost in the slaughter, but further damaged the lives of those left behind. For smearing these families and misrepresenting the First Amendment, as well as eschewing the responsibility that comes with freedom, he should pay a heavy price. If InfoWars permanently goes the way of the dinosaur, it couldn't happen quickly enough.
