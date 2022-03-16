At least three journalists have been killed thus far in Ukraine – collateral damage from the Russian invasion. That's a tragedy for reasons that might not come to mind for the average American.
Journalists, like soldiers and diplomats, know that if they're in an area when war breaks out, they are risking their lives by doing their jobs. For the most part – especially with no draft in this country – they've gone in with their eyes wide open. They don't like politicization or finger-pointing, such as what happened with Benghazi. The colleagues of those used as political footballs didn't like it, nor did they appreciate the "false friends" who used their names as rallying cries.
Among those who died this week in the line of duty were Ukrainian producer and fixer Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova, 24, and Fox News cameraperson Pierre Zakrzewski, 55. Both were killed in Gorenka, outside Kyiv, in a shelling on Monday, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. Kuvshynova had been working with Fox News as a consultant. Zakrzewski was considered an "absolute legend" in his work with Fox. The first journalist to die, on Sunday, was freelancer Brent Renaud, according to the U.S. State Department. He had been covering the global refugee crisis for a documentary for several outlets.
According to witnesses, Russians opened fire on these journalists. It seems likely the soldiers knew whom they were shooting at, given that camera equipment would have been in evidence. Perhaps it was deliberate; perhaps the Russian soldiers, dismayed by their campaign, panicked – something known to happen repeatedly in Vietnam.
UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said: "I condemn the killings of Oleksandra Kuvshynova and Pierre Zakrzewski. Journalists have a critical role in providing information during a conflict and should never be targeted. I call for the respect of international humanitarian standards, to ensure that journalists and media workers are protected.” And Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby added: "This is a war that didn't need to be fought, to be sure. But just as to be sure, there are journalists from around the world on the ground trying to discover the truth and to show that truth and to tell these important stories."
Truth: That's precisely what many in power don't want, and Putin is at the top of the list. Sadly, that's also true of a growing number of people in Congress and at the Oklahoma statehouse. And if the public doesn't pay attention, they will get their way.
Every session for many bodies across the country, including those inside the Beltway, bills are floated that would seriously erode the "freedom of the press" – which, for now, is guaranteed in the First Amendment of the Constitution. The Framers knew how important freedom of the press is, which is why it was included in the first amendment they cobbled together. They sanctioned – essentially created – the media's role as watchdog over public figures and elected leaders, which is why the media is informally dubbed the Fourth Estate. The first three are the executive, legislative and judicial branches of the U.S. government.
Politicians don't want the public to know what they're doing. Truth is their enemy, which is why they call those whose job it is to expose their wrongdoing "the enemy of the people." Those who say that have something to hide. The media is the "friend of the people" – the only harbinger, sometimes, of truth. When it comes time to vote, don't cast a ballot for anyone who would suppress the media, or your own speech. Don't let them take us into the anarchy they so desperately crave.
