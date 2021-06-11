This year’s State of the Community event may have initially suffered some technical difficulties, and local residents may have wondered about the tone of the message once it was delivered. But what listeners ultimately heard was a chorus of optimism – and a few key words that bode well for Tahlequah’s future.
Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Chairman Jim Berry, who is also administrator of Northeastern Health System, said the community’s head-on approach to the pandemic reflects a commitment to further “safety, financial responsibility, equality, inclusion and response to the challenges of a new day.”
That’s a remarkable statement, and one not to be made, or taken, lightly. And it wasn’t a fluke. TACC CEO-President Nathan Reed called Tahlequah “diverse,” and he’s correct. It’s rare these days to find a community as eclectic in makeup as Tahlequah, perfectly bookended by the Cherokee Nation on one end and Northeastern State University on the other, with the United Keetoowah Band and two hospitals weaving together the strong border fabric. Then there is the robust arts and entertainment facet, the recreational enticements of the lake and river – and on and on.
Each person who spoke has a positive tale to tell, and though skeptical listeners might have expected nothing less from a group of people who are mostly politicians, the numbers don’t lie.
District 3 County Commissioner Clif Hall highlighted a 4 percent county hotel/motel tax and the wonders it could do not just to boost tourism, but to focus on trash cleanup. Mayor Sue Catron pointed out that the city is operating on a balanced budget, and detailed a few of the projects moving ahead. NSU President Steve Turner detailed a $27 million fundraising campaign that exceeded its original goal, with a $4 million contribution from the Cherokee Nation. Some of that money is being used to restore historical buildings on campus. And the tribal chiefs – Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Joe Bunch – ticked off some major accomplishments being made through the American Recovery Plan Act. In the case of Cherokee Nation, that’s $1.8 billion.
That’s some exceptional progress, despite a year that many dubbed one of darkness and despair. It shows the resilience of area residents, and proves that despite the loud cacophony greeted by a small but unfortunately high-profile group, most of this area’s leaders deserve their titles. They didn’t do it by themselves, either, and would conjure up suspicion if they tried to.
But back to those few little words that stood out like diamonds in a lush field of green. Those words might have special meaning in June, celebrated by the LGTBQ community as Pride Month. Yes, Tahlequah has its share of bottom-feeders, and those who held steady for months with the silent Black Lives Matter protests at Norris Park, encountered some of them. But Cherokee County also has its share of forward-thinking, far-sighted, caring, and hard-working people. Those are the ones to which Berry and Reed may have been referring with the words “equality” and “inclusion” and “diverse.”
The “good” here may ebb and flow like the tide, and sometimes it can be disheartening. But for now, we can put the best of us in the spotlight, and enjoy the warmth.
