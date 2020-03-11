In 1939, the British government distributed a "motivational" poster to boost public morale in the face of expected air strikes from Germany. The words read, "Keep Calm and Carry On," and now might be a good time to revisit that message.
Despite mixed signals being sent by the U.S. administration, COVID-19 - the strain of coronavirus Wednesday declared by the World Health Organization to be the cause of a "pandemic" - is serious business. Though numbers will change before this edition of TDP hits the racks, more than 1,050 Americans in 38 states are believed to be infected, and at least 29 people have died. Yes, the flu kills hundreds of thousands of people every year, but the mortality rate of COVID-19 is far higher than that of the flu, as local doctors told us last week.
The fact that COVID-19 has been politicized is just as alarming as the virus itself. President Trump initially blamed a Democratic conspiracy and said it was a "hoax." More recently, he said he expects the virus to "miraculously go away" when spring arrives, but he can't know that. The Obama administration did not curtail testing, as Trump claimed, nor are the numbers going "substantially down" - not yet. And not anyone who wants a test can get one, as both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have said. The "perfect" tests aren't available in the numbers that would require, nor should they be.
Trump did not take "quick action" to close borders; U.S. airlines themselves suspended certain international flights in a proactive manner. Apparently they didn't think travel restrictions were implemented too quickly, nor did they - along with other "brilliant people" - say it was too soon to take that action. And it wasn't Trump's idea to remove passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship to save their lives; in fact, he said he'd like them to stay on board because "I like the numbers being where they are."
The list could go on, but the point is this: If anyone is creating a panic about COVID-19, it's the gaggle of bowling pins populating the lane of the Beltway. They've used elements of the "mainstream media" to get their points across, on both sides of the aisle, but Americans need to understand if action had been taken immediately, protocols enacted smoothly, and the truth told from day one, some of what's being called "panic" or a tendency of the media to "blow things out of proportion" might not have happened. U.S. leaders set the tone for public attitude and behavior, and this tone is little more than a cacophony of discordant noise.
Covering this outbreak requires a fine balancing act from community newspapers. They want readers to know what's going on, and to reassure them their elected officials, medical professionals, educators and others are doing everything they can to slow the spread of the virus. At the same time, newspapers are part of the business community, and they strive to avoid any whiff of sensationalism; they don't want the economy to falter because people stopped paying for products and services.
A newspaper's mission is the same as always: Inform with the truth, support the community, give voice to the voiceless, and hold the powers that be accountable for their actions. And area residents also have an obligation to live their lives as normally as possible, which until further notice means attending worship services, participating in local festivals and celebrations, and shopping locally. In the meantime, they should be washing their hands often, and perhaps keeping more space between themselves and others during public gatherings - what's being called "social distancing."
Remain concerned, vigilant and prudent, but not terrified. Don't lose your sense of community.
