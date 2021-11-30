Although the COVID-19 pandemic isn't being viewed through the same lens as it was last year, the 2021 holiday season is nevertheless out of the ordinary. Inflation is putting a damper on spending, as is the supply chain shortage.
Casting blame on this politician or that one does little except make the finger-pointer look silly and partisan. Regardless of who's in office, economists knew these things would happen as the economy tried to kick-start itself in the waning days of the pandemic. And now, with a new variant on the horizon, all anyone can do is hope it is, indeed, still waning.
While most families have decided to get together again this holiday season – if they were wont to do so in the first place – it's still not possible for everyone. Political strife, financial straits or other problems have taken their toll. Depression, always a factor during the holidays, seems to be more prevalent than ever.
Many fiscal conservatives are complaining about the infrastructure bill that recently worked its way through Congress. They are rightly pointing out that the cost of this wide-sweeping program will be passed on to the next generation. That's fair enough, if their reaction to the package would be the same if the other party held sway in Congress, or in the White House. But they might also take into account the poor condition of this country's roads, bridges, rail and port systems, and how much work is needed to move the U.S. again into the top tier.
More concerning should be what's happening at the local level, where many people desperately need help. And as usual, because politicians are too busy trying to keep their seats, it will be up to ordinary Americans with big hearts to come to the aid of the less fortunate. No one should fret about "big business," because politicians will take care of those, as they always have – to the detriment of everyone else. But it's incumbent upon all of us to invest in local businesses; they, more than ever, need the community's help.
The same is true for local charities, some of which have been struggling since the "tax cut" of 2017. The package, so highly touted by elected officials who passed it, didn't do charities any favors. It also hurt the budgets of certain segments of the population that depend on write-offs to recoup some of the unreimbursed money they must use to do their jobs. Salesmen and educators are good examples. Before the "tax cut" passed, many could afford to give generously because they could take writeoffs. Now, many of those folks would need to donate fully a third of their salaries to be eligible for a tax benefit.
But it could be argued that giving with the expectation of getting a write-off defeats the purpose. With that in mind, this holiday season, consider at least a modest donation to the charities of your choice.
Some of the Daily Press' long-time favorites are among those that need donations or volunteers. Help In Crisis, Rise Up, Court-Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country, Humane Society of Cherokee County, the Day Center operated by Zoë Institute, Tahlequah Men's Shelter, Habitat for Humanity, My Friends and Me, and Hope House are among those whose work has made a huge difference in Cherokee County. There are also nonprofit options that aren't necessarily charities, like National Public Radio, public television, veterans organizations, symphony orchestras, ballet troupes, arts councils, and community theater groups. Public schools can always use a hand.
Whatever happens this year, keep "the least of these" close to your heart. That is, after all, part of the reason for the season.
