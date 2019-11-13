Local residents like to tease their neighbors about putting up Christmas ornaments as soon as the Halloween pumpkins are tossed in the bin. That's just some good-natured ribbing, but holiday shopping is serious business – and whenever possible, we need to keep it at home.
Every year, the Tahlequah Daily Press undertakes a project known as "Shop Tahlequah." While it has evolved over the years, the focus has always been the same: to encourage Cherokee County folks to buy their Christmas gifts from local merchants. It's almost impossible to understate how important this is to the local economy. Buying locally doesn't just improve the fortunes of business owners; it also boosts city coffers. And with officials describing city finances in troubling terms, it could be more critical in 2019 than in years past. A chunk of sales tax money is returned to the city each month, and if the overarching plan is to get a balanced budget with reserve cash in the general fund, shopping at home will ensure that everyone does his or her part to keep the municipality on sound footing.
Think you'll save money by driving to Tulsa or buying online, or that you'll have a better selection? Truth is, almost everything you want can be picked up at a local business, and if an item is not there, the owner can usually get it for you. And chances are, it'll cost about the same as it would elsewhere – plus you'll save money on fuel. You'll get personal, down-home service, and if you need to return an item, you won't have to deal with the tedious process of shipping.
So far, 19 merchants are already on board for Shop Tahlequah – and more could join the lineup. And just stepping through the door of a local business could help lucky shoppers pay for their own hauls. All entrants have a chance to win one of three top cash prizes: $500, $1,500 or $3,000. Sponsors to date are: Tahlequah Lumber, Yeti tumbler; Workman's, Pendleton blanket; Threadz Consignment, shopping spree; One Moore Time, $200 store credit and more; Vivid Salon & Boutique, gift bag; Newk's Eatery, $150 Grab N Go lunch for eight; Two Guns Leather, custom leather journal cover; NeoHealth, two $250 cash prizes; Felts Shoes, Ugg boots; Super Spray Car Wash, three months of unlimited washes; Kroner & Baer Pub, gift card; Tiger Sports Cards, replica sports jersey; K-9 Acres, $100 boarding pass; BCG Dispensary, CBD gift basket; 490 Creations, custom split monogram; and Meigs Jewelry, diamond pendant. Other participating locations where entries are available are Junie's Closet, Rose Furniture, and Bryant's Daylight Donuts.
The process is straightforward. Every shopper will get one entry for each $20 spent, up to $1,000. Any amount spent over that initial $1,000 will snare one entry for each additional $1,000. And at Bryant's, one entry will be given for each dozen doughnuts purchased. Every patient seen at any NeoHealth clinic during the promotion will get an entry. Other merchants or service providers may jump on the bandwagon with their own creative means of supporting this community effort.
Some years, tickets with numbers have been distributed, but that came with its own set of challenges. So this year, shoppers must write their names and phone numbers legibly on the entry forms. Merchants and service providers that offer individual prizes will hold drawings at their respective locations the morning of Friday, Dec. 20. The drawings will be streamed live on the Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook page and on Lake's Country 102.1. After individual merchant prizes are awarded, all entry slips will be entered for the cash prize drawings.
So start making your lists and checking them twice – and plan your shopping excursions. And remember, when it comes to holiday shopping, there's no place like home.
