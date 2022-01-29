This shouldn't have to be said every time there's a COVID surge, but people are hard-headed. So yet again, it bears repeating: Support for local businesses is critical, and a decent person will respect the parameters of that business.
For the past few years, many Americans seem to have become confused about what "liberty" really means. The concept of "liberty" - perhaps more familiar in France, where they went through five revolutions before they got it somewhat right - doesn't center on rugged individualism. Rather, it's an ideal applied to society as a whole, involving several complex layers. There are individual freedoms, yes, but there are also collective, societal ones - and anyone who believes that smacks of "communism" is woefully ignorant.
Simply put, your freedoms end at the tip of your neighbor's nose, and respect of those parameters is essential. Folks who shrug off the "freedom" of others, or believe themselves entitled to more of it than others, probably need a pocket copy of the U.S. Constitution. They might also need a copy of the Gospels of the New Testament, or any other holy book, because they have no grasp of what it means to "love thy neighbor as thyself" - the bedrock of any serious religious faith.
Several local businesses have said that once again, with Omicron making the rounds, they're struggling to make ends meet. Some are fairly new businesses - terrific ones that add vital elements to Cherokee County's lineup. But they can't stay open if customers stay away.
Businesses and customers should practice mutual respect, which means a give-and-take arrangement. If we want our community to thrive, it must have healthy businesses. And healthy businesses have to start with healthy employees. Employees who care about their jobs and their co-workers will exercise at least a modicum of precaution during a pandemic. That doesn't necessarily mean they have to be inoculated, unless the business requires it, but it does mean they won't engage in reckless behavior that could hurt their employer or their colleagues - like sharing spoons with people who engage in high-risk behavior or work in very public environments, or refusing to sanitize hands or maintain the most social distance possible under the circumstances.
Speaking of required vaccinations, most people are aware the Supreme Court ruled the Biden administration couldn't force companies with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated for COVID, although it kept in place the requirement for those working in the health care field. Some columnists and pundits, who are also armchair constitutionalists, have said the court made the wrong decision on the latter, but they need to educate themselves on that issue, since there is plenty of case history. As for the ruling on the larger companies, that should have come as no surprise to anyone. Still, too many people miss the subtlety. One reason for the decision was that it was unfair to hold expectations for people just because they happen to work for a bigger company, whereas their small-business colleagues get a pass.
At this point in the game, it's fair to say that if a small business asks a customer to mask up and he refuses, that person is selfish and has no comprehension of community spirit. The business owner has the right, and while the customer also has the right to refuse to do business there, he's also sent a loud message about what type of person he is. Masking for a few minutes is a small price to pay to keep a business open.
