Several Tahlequah residents have expressed delight that they're on the list to get tickets to President Trump's campaign rally Saturday. And one of our staff has been tapped to take photographs.
It's a historic event in many ways, and not all of them are positive. Trump did move back the day of his rally out of respect for the fact that the original date, Friday, is Juneteenth. That's the foremost commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S. And coming up is a more solemn occasion: the anniversary of the Tulsa Race Riots, which destroyed the "Black Wall Street" in North Tulsa and took as many as 300 lives.
That would already be a volatile cocktail, but positive COVID-19 cases have also dramatically increased in Oklahoma over the past few weeks. The increase should come as no surprise, given the phased reopening of the economy that started back in May. Although cases were relatively flat at that time, health officials expected a spike, and they said so. And as many business owners and employees are aware - including those of us at the Daily Press - the shutdown simply could not go on forever.
But even many officials who inaccurately compare COVID-19 to the flu, and those who dispute the number of cases or potential danger to at-risk individuals, would not advise throwing caution to the wind. They still recommend social distancing, and although the efficacy of masks continues to be in dispute, they say it's better than nothing at all. And putting oneself in the direct line of fire - like at a crowded bar with no restrictions in place - is a recipe for disaster. Indeed, that recipe cooked up an unappetizing meal for many in Jacksonville, Florida, where beaches and their adjacent bars were opened with few rules. Hundreds of people are now infected, and those businesses have again closed.
At first, President Trump insisted he wanted no masks worn, nor social distancing enforced. We are pleased he is now erring on the side of caution, and that his campaign staff will be passing out masks. Since physical distancing is not possible at this venue, we hope some attendees will at least consider wearing masks. Or if they can't bring themselves to do it, perhaps they will let everyone with whom they'll have subsequent contact know of their plans, so those folks can make choices about how to interact with them afterward. Deceiving loved ones during a pandemic is wrong.
Lawsuits have been filed to delay Trump's rally. The effort may or may not be successful, but either way, human behavior that will spread this virus is inevitable. We don't seem to want help saving us from ourselves, either. But Mayor Sue Catron struck a certain chord when she said in her Thursday column: "There is nothing constitutional that says you should care about others." We also agree with her subsequent comment: "That's probably in the religion piece, which is a whole discussion for some other time."
We should all make an effort to put others first, and if we can't, we should at least be honest about it so they'll know what they're getting into. And we hope that virus infection isn't the only thing Tulsa has to worry about this weekend. Please - stay safe.
