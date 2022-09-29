During a county commissioners meeting last week, several people were on hand to complain about the recent county fair, and to express concern that they were kept in the dark on construction of the new agriculture arena. They felt something fishy was going on, especially when they learned the Cherokee Nation had purchased the "rodeo grounds" south of town, where fairs and livestock shows had been held for years.
The tenacity of these folks and their willingness to question the commissioners is to be admired. Most people these days wouldn't bother, although they may take their grievances to social media, where they'd get no results. Since these folks confronted the commissioners, they got some direct answers - though maybe not the ones they wanted - and so did everyone who read Keri Gordon's story.
It's reasonable for constituents to demand a progress report. The location of the fair and livestock show is critical for many families. In Cherokee County, events like these still mean something; they draw enthusiastic participation and engender a sense of community. The question of whether the facility will be ready in time for the spring livestock show is germane, and the commissioners assured them it would.
As far as the allegation that the commissioners weren't being transparent, that was an interesting claim. District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard and District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall both pointed out that a solicitation for bids was published in the newspaper - twice, in fact - but the first time, they received no bids, and the second time, the Cherokee Nation weighed in. Hubbard added that the rodeo grounds didn't exactly serve the needs of the county, and he's right.
The commissioners have bandied about the idea of selling that property for some time, in open meetings. One person pointed out that a legal notice in the paper wasn't sufficient to grab eyeballs, and that more news stories should have been published. TDP writers did report these discussions, although in hindsight, maybe the stories didn't get a high enough profile. It's possible some people didn't read those stories, or just skimmed over them.
Tahlequah is lucky in this regard. Our newspaper still staffs meetings of the county commissioners, city councils, and K-12 school boards, as well as a variety of other meetings. Many papers, with smaller staffs than they once had, have been forced to scale back this type of coverage. TDP has not, and we've continued to put a priority on the original reason for the Fourth Estate's existence: to act as a watchdog against governmental malfeasance. In many communities, residents have no other way to keep tabs on the actions of local government than to check legal notices. That's why the requirement of publication should never be legislated away, like some lawmakers would like to do. They are not serving the people, but rather themselves.
Hubbard made the most salient point, perhaps with an internal eye roll. He pointed out that people are welcome to attend the biweekly commission meetings, to stay in the loop, and added this: "When it boils right down to it, we [were reluctant] to do this. Sometimes it's not much fun to do it, but we try to do what's right. We're not stealing any money; we're spending your money. This will be an investment that will last for a long time."
With no evidence to the contrary, we have to affirm his statement. Though this group of commissioners may make mistakes like anyone else, they're not crooks. And that's not something we could say of every county commissioner of the past.
