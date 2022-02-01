Yesterday, State Rep. Bob Ed Culver released information about the Redbud School Grant Allocation funds to be disbursed in House District 4. The money comes via Senate Bill 229, which earmarked the Common School Building Equalization Fund and medical marijuana taxes to boost school districts that get below-average funding from local tax revenue.
Culver has reason to celebrate, because all 11 public school districts in his district will get some of this money. The projected figures appear elsewhere in this edition of the Tahlequah Daily Press.
It's no secret that wages in Cherokee County are fairly low, with a few notable exceptions, like Cherokee Nation, Northeastern State University and Northeastern Health System. And although start-up businesses open here regularly, others are struggling, particularly in light of the COVID resurgence. That's why it is so critical that every penny of funding be sought to help ease disparities for these "brick-and-mortar public schools," as Culver describes them.
He had this to say: "These funds are vital for our school districts to make much-needed improvements to buildings and infrastructure. This will help free up other funding sources for classroom instruction materials to support our students' education. This is a big win for our district and our state."
"Big win" - that's a phrase Culver is probably accustomed to using since time out of mind, since his days as an OU football player. And in this case, as in others, it's appropriate. It demonstrates just how supportive he and other legislators are of public education, because they understand the survival of these schools is threatened - especially in rural areas like this one.
The announcement won't be welcomed by those who have a grudge against public education and would like to get their hands on some of that money for use in private or home schools. Those folks are legion, and many of them are poised to attack any newspaper that publishes editorials supporting public education. That happened a few times in the past week or so for TDP.
It's fair to wonder why so much vitriol could be aimed at advocates just for pointing out the obvious: first, that all Oklahoma students are guaranteed a free education; second, if money were stripped from those institutions and allocated elsewhere, it could decimate public school coffers; and third, even with the "windfall" certain legislators are promising families that home-school or send their kids to costly private schools, most parents couldn't afford to fill in the gaps. And even if they could, it would still cut against the grain of the state constitution, and that pesky "free education" guarantee.
Kudos to Culver and others like him who aren't afraid to speak up for what's right, even if some in their political party don't agree with them. In Cherokee County, public education still means something, and local legislators must recognize that fact.
