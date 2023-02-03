When weather that could be hazardous to residents rolls into Cherokee County, a number of people in key agencies spring into action. Though they're always on duty, they put themselves into even more dangerous situations, and are there to help people who are injured, stranded, cold, afraid, or otherwise in crisis.
We at the Tahlequah Daily Press refer to them collectively - and perhaps colloquially - as "protectors." In the past, we've produced special supplements to honor them. And while that has become cost-prohibitive, and too time-consuming to the ever busier crews we meant to salute, we will pay homage to them weekly, on the front page of our Wednesday edition.
They need no introduction: they are our law enforcement officers, EMTs, and firefighters. And when it comes to helping people in trouble or helping make sure they don't get that way, we can add tow truck drivers, city and county road crews, utility department employees, and the business owners and employees whose products and services are so vital during these episodes. That would, of course, include plumbers.
A day or so ago, Sheriff Jason Chennault thanked a number of people who have played key roles during this spate of icy weather, which must take the brunt of the blame for dozens of fender benders, downed power lines, frozen and burst pipes. He did a pretty thorough job, but it's important that the general public recognize the work these people do.
Maybe it's not quite the same as rushing into a burning building or onto a scene with an active shooter, but we must ask ourselves this question: Would we want to be scraping roads in the wee hours, helping drivers whose vehicles have slid off the road and into a ditch, transporting people with medical conditions exacerbated by frigid temperatures, or just being out in the cold?
Most of us wouldn't, and most of us don't have to be. But these folks do, and in many cases, their modest salaries don't exactly speak to their value to the community. That's where we come in. Thanks to all those who serve, in so many different ways. Cherokee County wouldn't be the same without you.
