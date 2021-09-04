Despite all the justified cynicism out there these days, Cherokee County still has a number of folks who are not just willing to go above and beyond the call of duty to help others, but are eager to do it.
Last weekend, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran was moved to acknowledge the 13 who had been killed in an attack on the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, just a few days earlier. He got the word out on Facebook, and before long, dozens of local residents - including families - were ready to join him as he solemnly walked 13 laps around the Northeastern State University track. That made one lap to honor each troop killed.
Carson Younger's heart was in the right place. Those who know him describe him as a very conscientious individual, and said the deaths of his brother Marines would've undoubtedly hurt. That was obvious in what he told Staff Writer Keri Thornton, who covered the event: "There are people who really do care and they care about what's going on. I refuse to taint their sacrifice with politics."
Apparently, Carson had already figured out that a handful of people would jump at the chance to put their own spin on his actions. Indeed, he was right. More people notified the Daily Press of the walk than they did for any quickly planned event this year. Most believed the walk deserved a spotlight, as it certainly did. Others, though, suggested organizers were using the walk as a means of blaming President Biden for the tragic deaths of the soldiers - or, in some cases former presidents Trump, Obama, or Bush the younger. Others saw an opportunity to capitalize on the walk for their own political reasons.
There is nothing more reprehensible than using a death for political gain. The dozen or so soldiers TDP has interviewed in recent weeks, for various reasons, would agree. They are reflective, and sometimes wish things had been done differently, but they rarely cast blame. It is politicians - most of whom never served in the military - who politicize, along with their "fans." And that's why, when we posted the story, photos and videos of Younger's walk on social media, we turned off the comments. We knew his respect for his fellow Marines would be twisted by some into a political gambit. We wouldn't let that happen. The people who gave up their time to participate in the walk didn't deserve that, nor did those who died.
Younger wasn't the only one who acted on impulse recently when a need arose. Keri, who covered the walk, has a serious soft spot for animals, so she produced a feature on how firefighters deal with it when a house is burning and pets are trapped inside. Tahlequah Fire Department Chief Casey Baker admitted that although his crews do everything they can to save animals, they didn't have the specialized oxygen masks for animals, and thus had to use those designed for humans.
Peggy Glenn, director of development for NSU, saw that story, and she donated some masks to TFD. Keri followed up on that, and the firefighters were stunned by, and grateful for, Peggy's generosity.
Cherokee County may not be all wine and roses, but although some hate-filled people do crawl out of the woodwork to infest social media, this area isn't all thorns and thistles, either. Sometimes, people really do make a difference. Carson Younger and Peggy Glenn truly did.
