The lightning speed at which Cherokee National Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.'s administration is moving ahead on some key projects is impressive – especially to observers outside the 14 counties who are accustomed to watching other indigenous tribes move at a more leisurely pace.
Preserving the Cherokee language has become an increasingly major priority for the Nation, and with good reason. Without a concerted effort to teach young people how to speak it, the language would go the way of countless other languages over the millennia. Most people 50 and older can remember Latin being referred to as a "dead language." Though many words in English and other languages are rooted in Latin, no one conversed with it, so it's now mainly confined to legal and medical uses.
That's not going to happen to the Cherokee language, if leaders have anything to say about it. But it easily could have happened. Back in the mid-'80s, when the Cherokee Nation only had about 55,000 enrolled members, many elders were still fluent, but most – perhaps influenced by years of suppression at the hands of the U.S. government – didn't pass on the skill to their children and grandchildren. Now, that's changed.
Bilingual individuals aren't just helping preserve their native tongues; they're making themselves more marketable. Several area residents can do a passable job of speaking not just English, but also Cherokee and Spanish. These skills can help them in many future endeavors, some of them probably still beyond common imagination.
During a Tribal Council meeting earlier this month, a piece of legislation was approved to further enhance the project. The Durbin Feeling Language Preservation Act will invest $16 million – more than has ever been earmarked in the tribe's history. Hoskin said during the meeting that this will ensure the project's survival for many years. As it happened, he was addressing Speaker of the Council Joe Byrd, who himself is a fluent Cherokee speaker.
Byrd is a former chief, and while he served in that capacity, he repeatedly shared his desire that young Cherokees be able to move easily from speaking English to Cherokee, just as he can do. Bill John Baker, who left his office earlier this year after two terms, was also keen to preserve the language – so much so that visitors would notice he was teaching himself as many Cherokee phrases as he could.
This act will create a secretary of language, culture and community cabinet-level position under the administrative umbrella. And, as Baker mentioned several times while he was chief, the old casino property south of town will now become a language center. With $5 million devoted to renovations and another $1.5 million annually to language programs, the ambitious project will run for the next five years – and probably beyond.
The Cherokee Nation has now become the largest Native tribe in the U.S. No one would deny that some citizens have procured their cards simply to benefit from the CN's health care and education programs. Some of these folks don't even bother to vote, much less devote time to learning the language of their ancestors. And that's a shame.
Those who are fortunate enough to lay claim to this esteemed tradition should immerse themselves in its culture and traditions, not just its physical benefits. Failure to do so is an insult to their forebearers, who sacrificed so much for their descendants.
