The filing period for this year's election season ended last Friday, and with a few surprises. Some incumbents drew no opponents, which would seem to signal the person in office is doing a good job. Other races, though, are stuffed with names. Some of those candidates will be good public servants; others will be dangerous, and anyone who's been keeping up with current events will know who those are.
When it comes to voting, the best advice is to put party considerations at the bottom of the list. Find out about each candidate, and don't make assumptions. The first question to ask is whether a candidate seems more interested in propping up the agenda of either President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump. Anyone who worships at the altar of either is not worth a vote. And anyone who pushes bigoted "ideals" isn't worth a vote, either.
In 2022, voters will be casting ballots in two races: District 1 county commissioner and treasurer. Three long-time officials – District 1 County Commissioner Doug Hubbard, Assessor Marshal Trammel and Treasurer Patsy Stafford – didn't seek reelection. They should get kudos from their constituents, as they've done a good job, devoid of scandal. District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall will keep his seat, and Stephanie Hamby-Teague will become assessor without challenge.
All these county officials are registered Democrats, but that doesn't mean they don't share the unusual combination of conservative and progressive values for which this area of Oklahoma has long been known. In fact, that combination could be described as "Christian values." A follower on the Daily Press timeline pointed out that most of these folks are "conservative" and thus couldn't be "real Democrats." But he doesn't know what he's talking about, and his pejorative comments are unwelcome and unfair. They should be ignored by Democrats and Republicans alike, who until the past few years have always gotten along here. Such troublemakers should be sidelined and ignored for the good of everyone else.
Some of these races promise to be nail-biters, and voters can't start educating themselves soon enough. TDP will try to help; we generally publish a candidate questionnaire a few weeks before the primary for those who care to participate. For those who don't? Well, that offers a treasure trove of information. Anyone who refuses to answer questions from the community newspapers doesn't deserve to serve – because self-service will be the name of the game.
Earlier, TDP said we would accept candidate announcements until Wednesday, April 20, but due to mitigating circumstances, we've extended that to Friday at 5 p.m. We don't set a word limit, but may edit for space limitations or content. Candidates should explain their credentials, qualifications and plans for office, rather than attacking opponents or incumbents. TDP staff writers will not compile announcements. They must be submitted in narrative form to news@tahlequahdailypress.com, and are advised to call Copy Editor Brian King to make sure we've received them.
Announcements received after the deadline will not be published free of charge. The front-page placement is only available to those who choose to announce first in the Tahlequah Daily Press. Announcements published first in other media will be inside the newspaper. These will generally be published in a print edition – Tuesday or Thursday – unless the candidate doesn't mind a digital edition. Weekend editions are unavailable.
Our ad staff, Heather and Joe, can help candidates with a campaign package that's sure to be effective. Call 918-456-8833, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and ask for one of them. There's no time to waste, since the primary election is June 28.
