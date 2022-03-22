Certain lawmakers insist that guns should be carried on school campuses, and bullies shouldn’t be kicked to the curb because they help “toughen kids up.” They seek to teach kids that causing grief for their classmates who are of a non-Christian faith, undocumented immigrants, or LGBTQ is OK. Now they want to allow children with head lice or infectious diseases to be allowed in class, while they simultaneously oppose requirements for vaccinations of any kind.
It kind of makes you suspect they are doing whatever they can to shut down public schools, doesn’t it?
There’s a certain impulse that’s understandable when it comes to relatively minor issues like head lice or the common cold. Many parents work, and if their kids can’t attend school, they may have no alternative other than to send them to school. It would be nice if most businesses had plans that would allow parents to take off to care for their sick kids, but unfortunately, many businesses – especially small ones – are spread so thin they can’t afford to have any given employee off for an extended period of time, and time off has to be preplanned. But it would be nicer still if legislators would stop trying to politicize our children’s education. Using the word “evil” to describe such opportunistic behavior would not be much of a stretch.
Those who favor the rights of kids with head lice or polio, or whatever, to infect others say they’re putting the decision-making capability in the hands of parents. That’s all well and good, but what if the parents are irresponsible or hateful, or concerned solely with what they deem to be their own rights, rather than those of other children and their families? Or, what if they are decent people, but feel like they can’t get off work, and would rather not leave an 8-year-old child with nits in her hair at home by herself? If the law turns a blind eye on that situation, the parents might weigh the options and decide sending the kids to school is worth the risk.
In many cases, the pendulum has swung too far in the direction of individuals, giving what’s good for society as a whole no real leverage. Apparently people advancing these "rugged individualist" laws forget that a democracy is about all of us as a people, not necessarily each of us as individuals. If that sounds suspiciously like a crossover into socialism territory, it also sounds a bit like a man with a message over 2,000 years ago – something about doing unto others as we would do unto ourselves.
Sending a child to school who could spread lice or serious diseases to other children is irresponsible, but it could also be born out of desperation. Either way, laws encouraging the risk to a larger group are irresponsible as well. It's worth pondering whether the parents of a child made sick by this measure could sue the Legislature. They could certainly try suing the school, even though the ones responsible for the problem are squatting at the statehouse.
November can't come soon enough.
