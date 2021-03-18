Anyone who does a quick search on the Tahlequah Daily Press website will find that this year alone, there were over a dozen stories about busts involving methamphetamine. And those are just the ones who got caught.
State legislators of a decade ago, and longer, worked diligently to get the scourge of meth under control. They put in place a law that required pharmacists to keep track of the people to whom they sold "precursors" – like the stuff people take to hold their allergies in check. At that time, lawmakers knew the meth cooks, with their "shake 'n' bake" rolling labs and wasted genius with chemical compounds, would soon find other substances to replace the ones being controlled. And they have.
The meth problem in Oklahoma has not gone away, and it's still festering in Cherokee County, too. Readers, upon noticing yet another bust, sometimes wonder what these people do when they're not high. Do they help their children with homework? Do they hold down jobs? Do they sit around on Facebook, creating funny memes?
The truth is, most meth users – as with most other people who are down and out and who fall into an undesirable segment of life – are chronic and repeat offenders. They may not see themselves as criminals per se, especially if they don't steal to support their habit. But chances are, they're hurting other people – friends, family, co-workers. And that doesn't even include the irreparable harm they're doing to themselves.
Law enforcement officers do arrest them, because they're breaking the law. But soon they're out on the street again, engaged in their old habit. They can't simply be put behind bars permanently, because there's no room, nor are the resources available to care for them. What, then, is society to do?
It's doubtful the public can lean on the state Legislature. Public servants at the statehouse these days are too busy ensuring that everyone has unfettered rights to guns – including, presumably, meth addicts who don't have serious records, yet. Or, they're too busy trying to outlaw abortion – a procedure many people find abhorrent, but one that is currently allowable under federal law, and therefore can't be deemed criminal by the state. For some, it may seem ironic that a ban on abortion would cover pregnant meth addicts, though it's doubtful any of these upstanding officials would reach out to care for the babies born addicted themselves.
Sarcastic observations aside, it's too bad lawmakers can't refocus their attention on the meth plague that never seems to run its course. This state needs a bigger investment on services to help addicts – something voters have repeatedly insisted they want, but lawmakers continue to ignore. Counseling services should be readily available, along with 12-step-type programs.
At least in these parts, meth seems to be just as big a problem as opioids. Elected officials need to recognize that, and focus more on this illicit substance – and its pushers – than those who are properly using legally prescribed drugs. But that's probably too much to hope for.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.