During a recent Tahlequah City Council meeting, a kerfuffle erupted pitting a group of city officials and employees against officials and staffers at Northeastern Health System. It was a disturbing episode that could signal trouble brewing, but as with national politics, the source of the problem depends on who's rendering the judgment.
A "cult of personality" has wreaked havoc on America's political landscape. Many people believe the rhetoric from high-profile individuals, especially if they either idolize the person or feel intimidated into pushing whatever version of events he or she is peddling - and there are usually several versions. But while such national brouhahas are commonplace, it can happen at the local level as well.
Let's start with a few facts about NHS and City of Tahlequah.
First, the mayor has a right to make appointments to the hospital board, just as he or she appoints to the Tahlequah Public Works Authority and other entities bound by "trust" agreements. If city funds go toward these entities, even if they have a great degree of autonomy, they should still be accountable to the city - or more precisely, taxpayers. In theory, appointees answer to the people through the duly elected mayor, but the opinions of councilors are critical. Logic suggests seating an entire board permanently might create problems.
Second, as the mayor can make a appointments to a city-related board, he or she is also entitled to information about finances, operations and other matters that could affect city interests. Not all of this material is subject to the Open Records and Open Meetings Acts, but some is, and such material should be quickly handed over. It goes without saying that if another official or media entity has to force the hands - of a board, manager, administrator, president, or whatever the label - by filing a Freedom of Information Act request, the balking will appear suspicious.
Third, specifically relating to NHS, there is no doubt that the long-time CEO of NHS, Brian Woodliff has played a pivotal role in expanding facilities and keeping them on the cutting edge. And patients say the staff are courteous, accommodating and caring.
Fourth, when it comes to the city and "auxiliaries" or "authorities," suspicion and rancor have always been part and parcel of the relationships. There's a tendency to be protective of turf, and to resent interference. That's been true over the years with several "authority" leaders, but they should remember they serve at the leisure of the board - and as long as board members aren't under the thumb of those they hire to oversee operations, the system should work.
Fifth, Tahlequah is a small town, and many people are interconnected, so they will come to the defense of family and friends they feel are under fire. It wouldn't be unusual if a relative of a city councilor worked for the hospital or TPWA or any other related entity, and Cherokee Nation citizens also factor in when it comes to health care.
And sixth: Of the hundreds of people who have a vested interest in NHS or the city, a few bad apples are bound to be in the mix - and they aren't necessarily the ones some might expect. But ultimately, those whose self-interest trumps community interest will out themselves. They shouldn't be trusted if they threaten the job of anyone who criticizes or questions them; try to bully, leverage or bribe an "influencer" - an elected official, community leader or media outlet, for instance - into taking their "side"; call in favors to force others to lobby on their behalf; or take any action designed to harm or intimidate a person or business.
It's not hard to recognize, because those with control issues and massive egos can rarely mask their intentions. The community should hope its leaders can come together for the benefit of everyone else, without personalities getting in the way.
