A number of elected officials tasked with leading the state of Oklahoma need to consider a crash course in constitutional law, or at least plug into an online dictionary and look up the word "democracy." There are some pretty intimidating words in Merriam Webster's explanation, but it all boils down to this: It means the majority rules.
Gov. Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O'Connor don't agree, and evidently, neither does about 80 percent of the Legislature. These public servants are more attuned with individual rights, rather than the collective liberties and well-being of the people of Oklahoma. And that's not how a democracy works.
Last Thursday, lawmakers revealed themselves as Goliath bearing down on David: the Hulbert Public School District, which took an administrative slingshot to the draconian ban on mask mandates imposed by the Legislature. Hulbert Superintendent Jolyn Carey and her board arrived at the conclusion that the only weapon available to them to combat the high numbers of quartantined students and staff was to defy a law some attorneys say could get its pushers into legal hot water for civil rights violations.
Whose rights should be the most important: those of the freedom fighters who eschew facial masks – either on the grounds that they don't work or they are inconvenient – or those of people who believe wearing them is at least better than nothing to protect the public from COVID-19? The answer to that question may seem clear, to those familiar with how society addressed past public health crises. But it's going to take a few conclusive court rulings to set the tone for what's happening in the 21st Century. And common sense suggests masks should be more palatable than government-ordered vaccinations.
But whatever one thinks of the efficacy of masks – or the wisdom of forcing students, community members or tribal citizens to wear them – surely everyone can agree such decisions are best handled at the local level. And once a decision has been made, it's incumbent upon those under the umbrella of the local authority to adhere to the rules – for the good of everyone, and not just in accordance with their own personal desires or to make some statement about "liberty" that doesn't apply.
As it should do with the question of the OU Sooners bolting from the Big 12, legislators need to get their noses out of the business of school districts and the patrons who fund them. Crowing that "80 percent" of lawmakers favored a law banning mask mandates means absolutely nothing, for in the grand scheme of things, who cares what they think? It's fairly clear their line of reasoning doesn't jibe with 80 percent of the state's voters. And it evidently doesn't align with Hulbert residents, either. Do lawmakers really believe the Hulbert School Board would take such a defiant action without first talking to employees, students, parents, and those who pay taxes in the district?
As far as Hulbert and all other things affecting the people of Cherokee County, when at all possible, the highly paid folks at the statehouse who work for the public less than four months during any given year need to keep their pie holes shut – at least until they're sure the majority of people in their constituencies agree with them. That's how democracy works.
