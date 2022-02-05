There's something wrong with Sen. Rob Standridge. Were he not an elected state legislator, it would be easy to assume he had moved here from a communist regime, and is bent on using the heavy hand of government to force Oklahomans to fall into line with his ideals.
Whatever his motives, Mr. Standridge needs a crash course in the U.S. Constitution, and particularly the First Amendment. Here's what it says: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
The part Mr. Standridge should pay attention to is where the Framers talked about free speech, although the free press might be applicable, too. This fellow is taking the first step always taken when a regime wants to impose authoritarian ideals: He wants to ban books. It would be laughable if it weren't such a serious matter.
To be fair, some of what critics are saying falls short of the mark. Standridge's ire - and his attempt at censorship - is aimed mainly at the hated public education system, which he claims is trying to "indoctrinate" children. His strange, draconian statement: "Our education system is not the place to teach moral lessons that should instead be left up to parents and families. Unfortunately, however, more and more schools are trying to indoctrinate students by exposing them to gender, sexual and racial identity curriculums and courses."
To put it as delicately yet as accurately as possible, Mr. Standridge is metaphorically full of the stuff local ranchers find in their pastures. And he might be a bit of a hypocrite as well.
Another legislator who has no grasp of the concept of American liberty is Rep. Tammy Townley, who wants to make the Bible the "official book" of Oklahoma. And then, there's Sen. George Burns, who insists every public school have a copy of the King James Version of the Bible. Again, Burns has been misrepresented in some quarters, because he's mainly concerned with schools that offer elective courses on Hebrew Scriptures and the New Testament. But why the KJV? Does Mr. Burns have a pipeline to the Lord to which no one else is privy?
It's logical to wonder whether Standridge has ever breathed air in the same room as either of his statehouse colleagues, because that pair proves the Legislature itself is trying to "indoctrinate" children, not the schools. And this trio would no doubt do the same for adults, and might get away with it if voters don't pay attention. It's that well-known slippery slope again, and one state lawmakers have sledded on many times with their unconstitutional measures. And if no one challenges these abominations, they are often allowed to stand - which is what their authors are hoping.
It's difficult to get into the minds of people who are determined to oppress the public and return them intellectually to the Dark Ages, but the goal is clear. Also obvious is the fact that despite their best efforts, they will fail spectacularly. Already on social media, hundreds of thousands of people are ridiculing them and making great inroads in ensuring students will have access to any and all literature they want or need.
Someone ought to tell the repressive bunch at the statehouse that they're wasting their energy, and taxpayer money. All that information they want censored is available on the internet, and those kids they're trying to "protect" will just go online - where they will find far, far worse material than any school librarian would allow in the stacks.
