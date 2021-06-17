Get ready... get set... vote!
It's the moment many business owners and customers, organizations and their members, and institutions and their patrons, have been waiting for. Our popular Best of Cherokee County Readers' Choice Contest is underway. The nominations in all 70-odd categories have been received and tabulated, and now, readers will be asked to choose the best of the finalists.
The Tahlequah Daily Press Readers Choice Awards contest is among the oldest in the state, with the Bartlesville newspaper being the first known publication to produce one for its readers. TDP's has been around since the late 1980s, so it has some history behind it. It offers bragging rights to those who win; they typically announce their success on signs and by displaying their certificates.
Online voting for the contest will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, and conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 27. Those who wish to cast online ballots must visit https://www.tahlequahdailypress.com/readerschoice to register and vote. Each person will be allowed to vote one time per IP address/e-mail address. This means that, depending on the number of devices and family members, those who are determined to do so might be able to vote more than once. While that's a no-no for actual political elections, Readers' Choice is an informal, fun competition meant to shine a bright spotlight on worthy Cherokee County businesses, organizations and institutions.
For those without online access who rely on our print edition, the print ballot will appear in the Saturday/Sunday, June 19-20, weekend edition, and again in the Tuesday, June 22, edition of the TDP. For those who aren't subscribers, papers will be available for purchase at rack and dealer locations, as well as the TDP office, 106 W. Second St.
As with all newspaper functions, there are deadlines with this one, too. All print ballots must be turned in by 5 p.m. on June 25, and must be at least 50 percent filled out to be counted. Winners will be determined by July 1, 2021, and the TDP advertising staff will begin notifying them shortly thereafter. The winners will be announced in a magazine at the end of July.
Every year, TDP gets comments from readers wanting us to add new categories. We certainly take outside opinions into account, and sometimes, we can use them to replace categories that didn't draw much interest. Please feel free to contact Heather Ruotolo or Joe Mack to make suggestions for next year's contest. Keep in mind that we probably won't add a category that would be very limited in outreach or interest, or would only apply to one or two entities.
Now, let the voting begin – and have fun with it!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.