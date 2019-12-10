In theory, Oklahomans vote for politicians whom they can count on to represent their interests at the statehouse. In practice, though, many lawmakers have been inclined to represent their own best interests, and those of their key donors.
When those chosen to work for us fail in their appointed tax, it’s incumbent upon “we the people” to take the bull by the horns. And that’s exactly what a couple of initiative petitions aim to accomplish.
“Yes on 802” is a push to get the Medicaid expansion question on the ballot. It’s backed by the Oklahoma Hospital Association, State Medical Association, Oklahoma Osteopathic Association, St. Francis Health System, Oklahoma Police Institute and Oklahoma Nurses Association. Those groups have a good reason for supporting the measure: If the state doesn’t find a way to funnel more money into health care, a growing number of Oklahomans will go without it, and rural hospitals will continue to close.
Many opponents of Medicaid expansion object to it because it’s part and parcel of the Affordable Healthcare Act, more commonly known as “Obamacare.” They didn’t like Obama – we’ll leave it to the reader to figure out why – and therefore, like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell openly stated, would do anything to prevent any of his initiatives from being successful. Others – including a number of area Libertarians – opposed AHA for more pragmatic reasons: They believe anytime the government is involved, the outcome will be much worse than if the free market were allowed to take its course.
But what it comes down to is this: Do Oklahomans have the right to make their own decision about health care? If the question is on the ballot, and they approve it, an article will be added to the state’s constitution to expand Medicaid “to include certain low-income adults between the ages of 18 and 65 whose income does not exceed 133% of the federal poverty level.” If not, the matter is settled, too, but either way, the people have spoken, and that’s the democratic – little “d,” unrelated a a party – of doing business. Signing petitions to get such measures on the ballot is the right thing to do; after that, the chips can fall where they may.
The same holds true for the petition asking voters to approve formation of a Citizens’ Independent Redistricting Commission. This, say proponents, will remove partisanship from the process of drawing the state’s legislative and congressional districts.
It can’t have escaped notice that almost all high-level Republicans, who hold what might be called a “supermajority” in Oklahoma politics, oppose this method of redistricting, as do pundits supporting the party. Those folks are happy with the obscene level of gerrymandering that has shaped Cherokee County’s senatorial district like the letter “G.” We strongly suspect that were the Democrats so securely in control, they might have the same opinion. Either way, the outrage expressed by many politicians is transparent to the casual observer; no one wants to risk giving up power, even if it’s what the majority wants.
Oklahoma voters have finally gotten a clue. They wanted certain non-violent crimes stripped from mandatory prison terms and medical marijuana legalized. Their “public servants” in OKC refused to budge, so voters took these matters into their own hands. Of course, lawmakers have done whatever they could to roll back voters’ wishes.
That same thing will happen with these initiatives, but that doesn’t mean voters shouldn’t sign the petitions and give it a shot. It’s high time we took back our government, by whatever means necessary.
