The headline on the Slate story read: "Oklahoma botched yet another execution," with the subhead: "It’s time to declare that America’s experiment with lethal injection has failed."
From a strictly objective standpoint, the headline makes an editorial statement, especially when the subhead is factored in. The writer is stating unequivocally that lethal injection should be taken off the books as a form of punishment. But it's hard to disagree with the facts on record.
John Marion Grant was a terrible human being, although psychologists can argue infinitely over how he got that way. He was already serving time for armed robbery when he forced prison cafeteria worker Gay Carter into a closet and stabbed her to death. Carter's family accurately pointed out that even though Grant had been put away, he still managed to murder an innocent victim. They have no sympathy for the man, nor could they be expected to. They rightfully wanted justice, and they got it – but it's fair to ask if that's the kind of justice that we, as Americans, should be seeking.
Oklahoma has yet another questionable distinction of having one of the busiest "death chambers" in the country – or it did, until it "botched" some high-profile executions in 2014 and 2015. Most of the problems had to do with use of the wrong drugs, which caused the prisoners to seize, choke, or exhibit other behaviors that led activists to claim this method of putting a convict to death caused unconstitutional pain and suffering.
Victims' families can't be expected to concern themselves with the pain of criminals, who clearly gave no thought to the agony they themselves were inflicting on other people. Grief makes everyone irrational, and it's a natural human instinct to seek retribution. But all humans in these situations should ask themselves what is right – and that's especially true when they are people of faith.
After the Tahlequah Daily Press posted a story describing the execution, several readers took the newspaper to task for publishing the piece, which originated with the McAlester News-Capital. That wasn't surprising, because stories about executions – which have been published since time out of mind – are always graphic. However, a person who objects to the graphic content of a story should also object to the activity being described therein. In other words, anyone who can't stand to read a description of what happens when an execution is carried out should also be a fierce opponent of the death penalty.
Another oddity exhibited by proponents of the death penalty on the TDP timeline was the attempt to claim it follows Christ's mandate of "an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth." Let's look at what Jesus really said, in Matthew 5:38-29: “You have heard that it was said, ‘Eye for eye, and tooth for tooth.’ But I tell you, do not resist an evil person. If anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to them the other cheek also."
Jesus often spoke using superlatives and exaggerations – camels can't go through eyes of needles, nor can a wooden beam get stuck in a human eye. So he wasn't literally saying to take any and all abuse lying down, but he certainly did not advocate killing for revenge. And that is the only reason for using the death penalty, since once the person is dead, there is no hope of rehabilitation.
When prisoners can't be rehabilitated – no "penitence" from time in the "penitentiary" – many people now believe locking them up and throwing away the key is a better alternative than the death penalty. It's something to think about.
