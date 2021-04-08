If there's one thing Tahlequah residents from all walks of life seem to agree on, it's that when it comes to murals on the outside and inside of buildings downtown and elsewhere, we can't have too much of a good thing.
Anytime the subject comes up on social media, it is greeted with enthusiasm from sometimes hundreds of folks. Although there may be friendly disputes on what type of artwork would best serve the community, there's no doubt local residents see it as a draw for visitors, and a pleasant respite for permanent residents.
Back in 2019, Amanda Lamberson won Tahlequah Main Street Association's annual Big Idea contest, with an ambitious project. At the time, Lamberson, who owns ALL Designs, said, "We applied for the Big Idea 2020 because we thought we could help make a difference with the beautification of downtown. Murals can help to bring people in. Maybe they will visit a new store for the first time after taking a picture. Maybe a picture they post will entice a friend to come visit a new store, or maybe it's simply grandparents in another state will have a new picture of their grandkid to see."
Her "maybes" became reality. The three murals were placed on the buildings of Lift Coffee Bar, the Phoenix Professional Building, and Sand Tech. Since then, Lamberson has created two more murals inside Rafa's Burrito Co., another for Kroner and Baer, and helped with the Bigfoot mural that has drawn so many comments about its intriguing nature. Several visitors have left with the same positive impression shared by residents.
The enormous interest in murals should come as no surprise. Tahlequah has long been a haven for artists and crafters of all types, and it continues to be so. Many of the city's more progressive business leaders and elected officials have picked up on the enthusiasm, and are willing to join in the fun. It is, after all, to their own advantage, as well as the community's as a whole.
Lamberson, whom most folks know as a top-notch graphic designer, explained that it helps when the business or building owner knows what he or she wants: "I just bring it to life." That was the case with Kroner and Baer. Sand Tech had a concept - they knew they wanted a "hippie feel" - and that was enough for Lamberson. Lift said "come up with something," and she did.
Several local folks have said they'd donate to see more murals like the ones Lamberson designed. She's amenable to the idea, and there's no doubt other artists would feel that way, too. The cost would depend on several factors, such as how many colors are used and what type of paint, how elaborate the design is, whether it's inside or out, and whether the artist would need to be on a ladder for a long time, or bring in scaffolding. Lamberson estimates that a simple mural could be done for as little as $300, and something more complicated and time-consuming, $2,000 or more.
Color us surprised. We had no idea that so much beauty could be on display for such a reasonable price.
Lamberson says she'd be happy to offer advice, or help with planning or organization, and that seems like a great place to start for those who want to brighten our downtown. Lamberson can be reached at Amanda@ALLDesigns.design, and hopefully other artists will start sharpening their brushes for some great work, too.
