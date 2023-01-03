It's said that we don't appreciate someone until that person is gone. That's certainly true when it comes to pillars of a community, and how newspapers sometimes cover them - or try to. But many times, although intentions are good, reporters don't get around to sitting down with movers and shakers until it's too late - and the last thing people read about them is their obituaries.
The Tahlequah Daily Press would like to do what we can to reverse that trend. The plan is to occasionally do stories on key families who have done so much for the community. This is a bit different from a feature on a single person, which we often profile under our "Everyday Heroes" feature. Most of us can think of entire families that have made it part of their mission to serve.
Some are business owners. Some are politicians. And in the case of the elders in these groups, they often die before they can get the credit they're do. Still, their legacies live on - as can be seen in our recent feature on Deb Proctor. Deb has accomplished a great deal and has many admirers, but she also talked about her father, Goodlow, whom many will remember for his role as a member of the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council. Deb shared with us some things that many of us older Cherokee Countians may not have known about her father.
All we need from readers is some input and suggestions on families that have made a difference throughout the generations, before it's too late - and while they can still bask in the appreciation due them from the rest of us. Just email suggestions and contact information to kpoindexter@tahlequahdailypress.com. It would be best if you are aware that they will cooperate for such a feature, and if we can let them know who suggested them.
Part of our mission as a newspaper is to shine a spotlight about the very best our community has to offer. And despite any problems a curmudgeon could list, we have our fair share of good people, too. Let's hear about them!
