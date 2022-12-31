On New Year’s Eve, thousands of area residents will be celebrating the arrival of 2023 and many of those parties will involve alcohol.
2022 has been yet another challenging year – not just for Cherokee Countians, but for people all over the country. In a profound way, it shows that no matter how much Americans might tout "rugged individualism," we are all linked by some common threads.
COVID is still with us, but there are other problems that can and do cost lives. Whereas a virus may go where it will, deaths resulting from drunken driving are completely preventable. All it takes is a little bit of common sense.
The National Safety Council reported 428 traffic deaths during the New Year's Day holiday period in 2019. About 95,000 people – well over twice as many men as women – die each year in alcohol-related deaths. That's not necessarily broken down to give numbers for driving deaths and those caused by dependence.
Americans are far too dependent on alcohol, and that's become even more acute during the pandemic. But many people who celebrate New Year's Eve with a few drinks aren't among that group. They don't think about the consequences, and if they don't imbibe very often, they may not even realize they are impaired.
There will be plenty of fun things to do on New Year's Eve, and there will also be help for those who overindulge. Police Chief Nate King has again said his officers will pick up folks who have had too much to drink, and then deliver them to a safe location – in other words, not another bar. And as usual, there should be an increased law enforcement presence, so taking his advice could mean the difference between a night sleeping it off in your own bedroom, or a night behind bars in a cot – or worse, at a funeral home.
Sometimes people complain about being "stuck" as the "designated driver," but in truth, there's always someone willing to fulfill that important role. Compromise can work; friends can give the DD another night where he or she can cut loose a bit, with someone else behind the wheel. There are also cabs – and heaven forbid, parents and relatives who will pick up someone rather than let the tipsy individual drive.
Those who plan to get out in the crowds for New Year's Eve should also take the proper precautions against COVID and other viruses out there. But cancer, heart disease, and other illnesses have also taken a toll, and some of them aren't easily preventable.
Let's all pledge to get through New Year's Eve without any alcohol-related fatalities, and then going forward, work toward better health so the other problems won't endanger our lives.
