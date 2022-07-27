Student transfers in Oklahoma's public school system has long been a topic of contention. In larger cities where there are several school districts, parents naturally want their children to attend the best, and politicians - stumbling all over themselves to appease wealthy donors - do their best to starve struggling schools of taxpayer funds. Many are determined to decimate the public school system so they can give handouts to parents who would prefer to teach their kids at home or send them to private schools.
It's ironic that many in the so-called "base" couldn't afford to send their children to private schools, even if the state handed them checks to pay for part of it. At the same time, they're woefully underqualified to teach those children at home. Nor do most parents have the resources to give their kids a well-rounded education that would include not just core subjects, but extracurricular activities as well.
So it's a breath of fresh air that a politician has finally acknowledged one of the problems with transfers and the unjust way they are often handled. Money talks, and if the family is of modest means, sometimes even talent isn't enough when it comes to the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association.
Some state legislators are always planning useless "studies" to indicate they're doing something to merit their pay, which is about the eighth-highest in the country, since they're only in session a bit over four months. But the interim study Rep. Ty Burns, R-Pawnee, intends to hold this fall may have great value to families of budding athletes. Burns wants to know about "discrepancies" in OSSAA policies regarding student athlete transfers that, as he put it, "favor students of better means."
Burns explained that at present, a student athlete who transfers to a district outside the family's residential area will have to wait a year before becoming eligible to pay sports for the new school. That means the young person loses a year of experience, and for some, sports is one of the few things keeping them from dropping out, or at least making them maintain their grades. Only a "hardship waiver" would allow such a child to suit up.
The advantage to wealthy families is clear. Children are immediately eligible to continue playing sports after a move if the family sells its home and moves to another district. But not every family owns a home; many can't afford to buy one at all, much less another one in a new district. So children of parents who rent or lease their homes, or live in apartments, are stuck with the delay.
Burns' measure, H.B. 3968, would have changed that. Children of military personnel, for instance, would have been exempt from the waiting period, although the new superintendent's opinion would still be relevant. But the bill didn't get enough votes to come out of committee. Since there's no obvious reason for scuttling this legislation, it apparently suggests to Burns and a few others that some monkey business is afoot, perhaps involving - as it almost always does - money. Certainly a school athletic program would welcome donations from "supporters" through legal channels - again, something only the wealthy could afford.
Parents of young athletes should pressure their representatives to pay attention to this matter, especially if they don't have the income to buy and sell homes at their leisure. Since kids normally don't have a say when their parents must move, for a job or other reasons, this would level the playing field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.