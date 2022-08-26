Until recently, the phrase "Back the Blue" was popular among folks across the country who led a backlash against those lumping all "bad apples" in the law enforcement community into the barrel of brutality. Though the George Floyd incident was the most high-profile case, that was only one of many wherein aggressive tactics cost a suspect his life.
Now, the attitude has changed, and it's "Back the Blue... Unless It's You." That seems to be the situation in a few recent cases in Cherokee County. As far as officers and the media that report on them are concerned, these can be filed in the "can't-win-for-losing" cabinet.
Last week, a sheriff's deputy was placed on suspension for his alleged abuse of an inmate at the county detention center. There's little question the incident occurred; what remains a bone of contention is whether the deputy intended to rough up the prisoner. Sheriff Jason Chennault doesn't think so.
The Press wouldn't have known about this incident if we hadn't been tipped off by a source. That's not necessarily because officials were trying to cover for the deputy; it's because scuffles between inmates and officers are common, and they are treated as personnel matters unless they result in serious injury. Since personnel matters are almost always covered by privacy laws, the media would have to file a Freedom of Information Act request to gain access, and even then, much of the report could be redacted. Without an informant, the media wouldn't know there was anything to ask about.
The published report is vague, but it's still there, including the name of the deputy. Unless the injured inmate files a lawsuit, the District Attorney's office decides to investigate, or someone else comes forward with additional details, it may be difficult to get much more. But the fact that some damning details were published - and that the sheriff didn't pressure the newspaper to sweep the material under the rug - is noteworthy.
TDP had to disable comments on the Facebook thread about this story because several people, not understanding the intricacies of free speech, insisted on posting rumors about other law enforcement officers, accusing them of crimes we have no proof of. We have repeatedly tried to educate folks on how traditional media operate under the constraints of libel law, and when Facebook followers believe they have a right to cross that line, we must take action to thwart it.
Despite what some believe - and despite how politicians grossly abuse that "right" on social media - "free speech" does not give people the right to say whatever they want, especially on a timeline of a media outlet. Opinion is fine; allegation of crime is another. Anyone who thinks a law enforcement officer has committed a crime, or who has learned one was disciplined, can let us know privately and we will check into it.
TDP and the vast majority of newspapers have no problem exposing rogue cops - for the protection of decent officers, as well as the public - but ethical media outlets won't allow its platforms to be used to accuse anyone of a crime without evidence. TDP put it to Facebook followers this way: How would you feel if several TDP followers posted that you were a child molester, and we let those comments stand? Would you accept that as a byproduct of "free speech"? We suspect the subject of that rumor would be on the phone to a lawyer immediately, and that's as it should be.
For now, it's enough that Chennault didn't shy away from providing enough information that readers can decide how they feel. The story is still on the burner, and if and when it develops, everyone will know.
