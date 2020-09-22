There's a preface sometimes employed by Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron, which can indicate she’s about to be sarcastic or ironic. The phrase also fits when staff members hear residents in their communities try to pin labels on their newspapers.
A TDP employee might say, “I have to chuckle” (that’s Sue's phrase) when people accuse the paper of being hard left, or lately, "socialist." This indicates to staff members and regular readers that those doing the stereotyping rarely, if ever, read the paper; are unable to read a paper or much of anything else; don’t understand the meaning of the labels they toss out; or some combination thereof.
In terms of politics, social justice, matters of faith, law and order, and anything else on which TDP may render an opinion, the publication is issues-oriented, not people-oriented, and trite as it sound, any newspaper worth its salt is committed to truth and justice. A paper's editorial board or news team might cobble together an opinion piece criticizing a politician for doing something wrong, and then turn around a few days later and compliment him or her for a job well done.
That may appear, at first blush, to be a form of hypocrisy. Or it might indicate the paper is flip-flopping, or hedging its bets and trying to curry favor with one hand, while delivering a well-deserved smack with the other. In fact, this approach is logical, well-considered, and fair. That’s why, as several local readers have observed, TDP's positions often align with the Libertarian viewpoint, although as far as those in the newsroom know, no one on staff is registered as such.
To anyone who accuses this newspaper or any other of lying, or even making an honest mistake, the response to the detractor should be to politely say, “Bring forth the evidence.” Though journalists make errors like anyone else, most of those are typos, and the requested “evidence” of malfeasance or grave errors is rarely presented. Oftentimes, when challenged, the accuser will simply stop communicating with the newspaper staff, and turn to social media to make the false assertions.
Again, proof is seldom offered on the posts, but "followers" who are gullible, or who have axes to grind with the media in general, will happily believe the claims, just as they swallow hook, line and sinker the bait of lies dangling from the QAnon pole. Frequently they'll say, "President Trump believes it, so I do, too." Got news, though: Anyone who thinks the president really believes that rubbish is sadly mistaken.
The "left-wing media" epithet is frequently tossed out at TDP and almost every other newspaper that maintains objectivity, because for extremists on the right – and on the left, too – the only "truth" is their own. The fact is, the politics of newspaper employees run the gamut, just like anywhere else. A conversation with any employee will reveal that some plan to vote for Trump, some for Biden, and some not at all. One or two still aren't sure.
So for those who want to call TDP or any other newspaper “liberal,” thanks for the compliment — at least, according to Merriam Webster, which defines the word, in context, this way: "One who is open-minded or not strict in the observance of orthodox, traditional, or established forms or ways; given or provided in a generous and openhanded way." But those who do this should know they're making a factually incorrect statement, and are only insulting a handful of newspaper employees — probably the ones they'd normally consider allies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.