Some social media platforms have devolved into a cesspool of disinformation, bigotry, hate, and advertising scams, to such a degree that even normally discerning users are starting to doubt their own perceptions. When seasoned veterans of "traditional media" take high-profile notice of the dangers of social media, everyone else should take notice.
Earlier this week, Chris Licht, who is about to assume the helm at CNN, made this announcement: “My last day on Twitter … I’m logging off.” Unless his comment was tongue in cheek or an idle threat, it could be a sign that professionals like him have realized there may be no way for Twitter to clean up its act – that the genie is out of the bottle.
Traditional journalists use Twitter to gather and disperse information, in tandem with their networks or newspapers. But, as Licht added: “May 2 will be my first official day in the office at CNN & my last day on Twitter. Twitter can be a great journalistic tool, but it can also skew what’s really important in the world. I’m logging off & looking forward to working with the incredible team at CNN.”
The movement of cynical eyes rolling in tandem is almost audible. After all, political extremists – and more than a few mainstream journalists – say CNN isn't exactly credible, either. But the latter would argue it's more a matter of competence and experience, or lack thereof, than a malicious intent. Good help is hard to find these days – especially for the Fourth Estate, which high-profile politicians and their acolytes have been working to dismantle for several years. It takes fortitude to remain in a profession labeled "the enemy of the people" by those bent on deceiving.
But whatever one might think of Licht's ability to pilot the CNN ship, he has a point. Tycoon Elon Musk has engaged in a hostile takeover to buy Twitter, although the social media giant has taken steps to defend itself. Musk has his own reasons for wanting control, and they are self-serving, in the same way that certain politicians have also tried to wrest total control of platforms. More and more legitimate media companies are shying away from Twitter as a valid resource, much like they are also leery of Wikipedia.
Traditional media must adhere to legal standards that require them to tell the truth. That's why the opinion of anyone who labels a traditional media source as "fake news" can be dismissed as rubbish. Social media is a different story, and for this reason, the relationship between the two will continue to disintegrate.
Truth may seem elusive these days, but one essential fact remains: Traditional media are there to serve the public as the Fourth Estate – a watchdog acting as a bulwark against politicians and other leaders who would lie, cheat and steal to stay in power. Traditional media need support of advertisers and subscribers to cover their expenses so they may perform this constitutionally recognized role. Social media are there to serve their owners and the allies of those owners, and they need support from users to enrich themselves and to push whatever message will make that happen. That's entertainment, not news.
When someone says "I've done my research" and the source happens to be an uncredentialed outfit on social media, don't believe it. Truth comes from a source that has a vested interest in telling it, and could run afoul of the law for lying. This distinction will become more and more important, the closer we get to the primary election.
