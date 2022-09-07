At the onset of the school year, Keys Public Schools announced that students could no longer have cell phones in the classroom. This is a great idea, and one that should be emulated on campuses everywhere.
It's not a mere matter of conjecture that cell phones in purses and pockets are a distraction for young people. It causes them to become disconnected from the education they're supposed to be getting in the classroom. Adult tempted to cry foul need to look in the mirror, because in addition to their own scowling faces, they will probably see cell phones in their hands.
Superintendent Vol Woods said that's the only new rule this year. While students are not allowed to have their devices in the classroom, they perhaps could keep them in their lockers so they could, for instance, call a parent to pick them up from after-school activities. And any excuses that they need phones to help them with their schoolwork have been taken out of the equation. As Woods put it: "We have one-to-one electronic devices, so if they need an electronic device, we have Chromebooks."
KHS Principal Steven Goss said students are adjusting to the new policy, and engagement seems to be increasing. There's no doubt he speaks the truth. In fact, a KHS student who interacted with a member of the Daily Press team said she really didn't want her phone with her in the first place, because she intended to concentrate on her studies so she could get into a good university. She said it was her mother who wanted her to have the phone with her at all times.
It must be difficult for today's parents to imagine what those of us with now-grown children did when our kids were in school. Somehow, we were able to survive a seven-hour disconnect from our children. It's possible some of these parents have bought into the ridiculous propaganda being pushed by extremists who want books banned. Perversely, many of the same parents can't comprehend the possibility that their children may be accessing pornography on their cell phones. Maybe they just don't want their children to have reading skills.
Cell phones aren't just a problem for kids; they're a distraction for adults in the workplace as well. Most employers, for this reason, limit personal phone use. Repeated studies have shown that people who troll social media, watch videos, and yack on the phone to family and friends are far less efficient, their work is lower-caliber than that of their colleagues, and they plant the seeds pf bad attitudes. They make costly mistakes, and they cost distress to others around them. In a very real way, these selfish people are stealing from their bosses, in terms of time and work quality. But if people learn how to limit their phone time when they are young, they might turn into better employees as adults.
Keys is doing its students a favor, as well as its patrons and parents. Nothing is more important than education, and nothing is worse than anything standing in the way of that goal.
