Tuesday, March 3, is the presidential primary, and many voters will cast ballots. Polls indicate most young people favor Bernie Sanders, but one thing they all have in common is they want to help take their country into a robust future where they don't feel left out – and they are tired of the polarization and living hand-to-mouth. Their parents and grandparents would do well to pay attention.
Many Baby Boomers have adult children who cannot talk to them because their parents refuse to acknowledge the younger folks have legitimate concerns, or that they may be right and and their older relatives wrong. No young adult likes to be dismissed when he expresses an opinion during a family gathering, and a relative comments, “That’s just your mother talking.” That's insulting, because not only does it suggest the young adult is incapable of forming opinions, it disparages the parent who may have influenced him.
It would behoove all of us to listen to our kids, and respect their opinions. Older adults should stop being narrow-minded and convincing themselves that they, by virtue of age, know what's best for this country. They might be wrong.￼ Yes, it's frustrating and alarming for some older people when they hear young adults say if Sanders doesn’t win the Democratic nomination, they won’t vote in the general. But there's a reason for that, just as there is a reason they are trending toward what some in the Boomer, Silent and Great generations label as "socialism," in our fear and misunderstanding about what those labels really mean.
The U.S. has some socialistic policies that work, to varying degrees. But our kids aren’t turning “commie” or advocating for the U.S. system to be turned on its head; they just have a stronger feel for social justice than their progenitors, and they are often less selfish – probably because many didn't have to suffer poverty as kids like their older relatives. Most young adults believe “we’re all in this together,” rather than “every man for himself.” They and their friends are saddled with huge student loan debt, they aren’t making much money￼, and when they see their parents disparaging friends of a different race or sexual orientation or religion, they don’t understand. Young people have seen the rise of a type of hate over the past few years that they did not expect to experience except in history books. They are witnessing the fractioning of families and social groups. Sometimes their parents have told them if they don't support President Trump – or in some cases, one of his challengers – those parents want nothing to do with them.
People who are choosing a politician over their own children, or refusing to countenance why their children don’t support that politician, have a serious problem. In the natural order, our children and grandchildren will be stuck on this planet longer than we will. If we care more for our own temporary comfort than their futures, there is something wrong with us.￼ And older adults who don’t open their hearts and minds to their grown children's concerns may find that eventually, a pastor, social worker, or therapist is going to advise that adult child to disconnect from his parents to avoid mental anguish.
Vote Tuesday, but keep in mind that the "enemy" – whether you define it in spiritual or political terms – seeks to tear this country and its families apart.￼ The enemy wants all of us to put ourselves before others and accept what we know, in our hearts, to be wrong. Americans need to reject that manipulation, and keep the moral high ground. Our children may be grown, but they're still looking for us to set the standard.
