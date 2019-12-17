Americans have just a couple more weeks to donate to their favorite charities if they plan to use their gifts as write-offs, and Cherokee County has a number of worthy organizations.
The so-called "tax cut" enacted by Congress last year has harmed a number of charities across the country. With the standard deduction now being just under $25,000 for a married couple, and the employee business expense deduction completely stripped from the equation, many Americans struggling to pay their taxes cannot donate to a level required for the write-off. Therefore, they opt for the standard deduction, and may use reallocate past charitable donations to make up for the loss in business expense rebates.
Fortunately, most local charities haven't felt that pinch - not yet, anyway. Help In Crisis Laura Kuester has said Cherokee County residents are so generous that they don't let the loss of deduction stop them. But whether you're looking to get a deduction or just make a difference, it's a good idea to get donations in place by Dec. 31.
Though it would be next to impossible to list all the exceptional organizations, here are five of our favorites.
• Help In Crisis. Since its inception, the agency that serves battered women and their children, along with sexual assault survivors has been a favorite TDP cause. Now, HIC has expanded to aid other domestic abuse victims, including men and LGBT people. For a "wish list" of donations for the shelter, or to donate through Pay Pal or by other means, go to helpincrisisinc.org or call 918-456-0673.
• Humane Society of Cherokee County. Many older local residents have found a new niche in volunteering for HSCC. And it's a good thing, since this area is one among the worst for animal dumping. Items for animals are always welcome, as are dog walkers and other volunteers, but cash is also needed - as are foster and adoptive families. The website at www.humanecherokeecounty.org tells you how you can help, or leave a message at 918-457-7997.
• Zoë Institute. Its mission is to improve the quality of life of individuals through education, life skills training and humanitarian relief efforts. It branched started by helping single moms, but when it collaborated to open the Tahlequah Day Center, it filled a gap for the homeless that's almost unprecedented. Temporarily displaced people can take a hot shower, grab a nutritious meal, and interact with others. Call 918-453-9778 or go to www.zoeinstitute.com.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country. Thanks to this organization, abused children - or those caught in the middle of painful divorces - have a voice in court. Volunteer advocates fill a critical role, but donations help fund the necessary elements. Call 918-456-8788 or go to cherokeecasa.org.
• Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity. Habitat has built more than two dozen homes for needy families in Cherokee County, achieved through volunteer labor, generous donations, and proceeds from a resale shop. Many of these folks would never have had permanent shelter, if not for Habitat. The resale shop accepts donations, and cash is also welcome. Find information at www.tahlequahhabitat.org or call 918-453-1332.
We also recommend Hope House, which provides shelter to families, 918-456-4673; Tahlequah Men's Shelter, serving homeless men, at 918-708-2015; My Friends and Me, which aids special-needs children, 918-316-7850; Rise Up, improving educational opportunities for children around the world, at 918-316-5464; Sweetwater, caring for children and families affected by cancer, at 918-973-3185; Tahlequah Community Fund, which runs the gamut, at https://www.facebook.com/Tahlequah-Community-Fund-1028416787235547.
There are around 140 organizations in Cherokee County. Check our website - then get out your checkbooks. So many of your friends and neighbors need your help.
