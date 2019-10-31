A few states have already approved "mental health days" as excused absences for students in public schools, and others may join them soon. Turns out Tahlequah and Hulbert schools were already ahead of the game – and so are some other Cherokee County schools.
Proactive educators in these districts have taken note of the uptick in depression even among the youngest students. Like everyone else, they are all too aware of what can happen when children are bullied. They've seen the same reports of school shootings and other violent episodes as everyone else. And they understand that suicidal thoughts seem to be more and more prevalent among youngsters.
It's easy for those of us in the older generations to suggest that these kids "suck it up" like we did when we were their age. But we weren't exposed to the same sensory overload as today's youth. We didn't have video games, or reality shows on TV that are staged to mimic a sad and dangerous type of "reality." We didn't have cell phones. Many of us could expect at least one parent to be home, waiting for us, when school let out – and the other parent might come along shortly. Most of today's children are either being raised in single-parent homes, or in homes where both parents work extremely long hours. That's our "reality" – what's necessary so those of us who do work can continue paying our own bills, as well as the bills of those who don't.
Abuse is also rampant in many homes. Part of that stems from drug abuse – opioids, methamphetamine, alcohol and other dangerous substances. A few decades ago, states allocated money to deal with drug and mental health issues. Not so anymore; Oklahoma is well-known for having trimmed its mental health services back in the '90s. And although Oklahoma voters took steps at the polls to allocate money for such programs, it remains to be seen whether the bunch at the statehouse will accede to their wishes.
As with so many other things, schools have stepped in to at least partly fill the void. Fifth-graders at Heritage Elementary participate in a Lifeline Prevention program, which teaches kids how to help peers who may have mentioned suicide. Every Monday Matters is another curriculum that promotes positive self-esteem and good life choices. At Tahlequah Middle School, mental health professionals visit with students who need a listening ear. And as far as the administration is concerned, if a student needs a day off for mental health issues, that's no different than if he or she is physically ill. In Hulbert, outside councilors are on hand every day to address problems.
Mental health has become somewhat of a stigma in recent years – mainly due to that "suck it up" attitude of older generations. It's time we recognized a serious need and took steps to fill the void. We can't necessarily depend upon our Legislature, but it seems we can indeed depend on some of our schools. Kudos to those with the foresight and caring to take the important steps.
