Most adults in the working world and students trying to get their education are having a difficult time with the isolation imposed by COVID-19. But imagine how lonely the disabled or elderly in long-term care facilities must feel.
Residents of residential care and assisted living facilities, adult day cares, nursing and skilled nursing facilities and intermediate-care facilities were already having a rough go of it. All too often, these people fall through the cracks when it comes to interaction with family and friends. With the pressures placed on society, it's sometimes hard to find time to drop by. And now, with the pandemic forcing quarantines for the vulnerable residents of these facilities, in-person visits have become next to impossible.
The recommended "levels" related to the spread of COVID-19 have not yet been met in Cherokee County, but when they are, local facilities will be ready to welcome visitors with mandatory screening and mask requirements. It's important for residents to have contact, and administrators are working as diligently as they can to make it happen. But in the meantime, there are other options.
Phone and video calls, as well as "window visits," are possible. A couple of local residents have reported they were able to wave to family members from outside a window of a managed care facility. While it's not as good as a hug and an in-person conversation, it at least lets these folks know they haven't been forgotten. And they need to know that, because they already know they're more susceptible to COVID-19 than other people.
Those of us who can do so should go the extra mile for these folks, who are now "shut-ins" in the strictest sense of the word. Family members have to stay connected, and not just with the residents; they also must talk to long-term care ombudsmen about quality of care. As pointed out by Ombudsman Supervisor Scott Harding, with the EODD Area Agency on Aging, "There's a real concern about depression and deterioration."
This community has already stepped up to the plate. Recently, the Tahlequah Fire Department, as part of celebrating National Assisted Living Week, joined with other organizations, and friends and family of long-term care residents, to stage a superhero-themed parade at Brookdale Tahlequah Heritage Senior Living Solutions.
Here's what Mayor Sue Catron said about that event: "When some of our residents can't get out to go to a parade, it's a great idea to take the parade to them. It was a beautiful day to see these elders out on the sidewalk waving at the engines and trucks driving by." She's right. What a joy this must have been for the people being honored and remembered!
Almost everyone nows someone whose life prematurely ended because of despair. Let's not happen to these cherished ones who must rely on others due to age, disease or handicap, but through no fault of their own.
