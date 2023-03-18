In a little more than a week, Daily Press readers will enjoy our latest installment of Green Country Scene. Thanks to our part-time page designer, Abby Bigaouette, and writers from Tahlequah, Muskogee, Claremore and Stilwell, this will be a small magazine everyone will enjoy, chock full of good information about upcoming events, restaurants, and spring fun on the lake and river.
Shortly thereafter, though, readers will be in for a real treat. We're relaunching a magazine we were publishing over a decade ago, called Tahlequah Grapevine. While it was wildly popular with readers, a number of issues related to expenses, staffing and other factors led to its demise. But we're trading in a product that sort of lost its luster with our audience, and bringing back a community-focused magazine we're sure they'll like. In fact, we already have themes set up for all four editions in 2023.
But the biggest surprise - and the most pleasant! - will be the content. That's because we have coaxed a handful of TDP's best and most popular writers over the past 30 years to help. We're starting off with five, but we hope to have pieces from at least two in each successive edition. We're not quite ready to announce the names of three of the writers, because we haven't seen their copy yet, and something could always happen in the meantime. We will name two, because we've seen their stories: One is Nancy Garber, a former TDP photographer, news editor, and advertising manager, who later served as public relations director at Northeastern State University before her retirement. The other is Eddie Glenn, who worked at TDP for 14 years - first as the newspaper's final "official" photographer, and then, covering a variety of controversial beats and stories. Perhaps the best remembered is his series on Bigfoot, about which he has now published a book.
That should be enough information to whet anyone's appetite, but we promise more to come.
We are certain advertisers will want in on the ground floor of this magazine, which we expect to grow and expand in the coming months. A few advertisers, remembering the original product, have already signed year-long contracts. Anyone else who wants in on the action can contact Advertising Director Heather Ruotolo, at 918-456-8833, extension 16, or Account Executive Chris Barnhart, at extension 14.
