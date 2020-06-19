In the B section of this weekend edition of the Tahlequah Daily Press - or, on our website, grouped together with this piece - we present a candidate Q&A. The timing is critical, since the election is slated for Tuesday, June 30, with early voting beginning the Thursday before.
As it has prior to past elections, the Tahlequah Daily Press recently submitted questions to every candidate for offices specifically germane to Tahlequah and Cherokee County. In various years, we have published the candidate responses in successive editions of the TDP, but this time, we opted to combine them into one special section.
Because of logistical problems involving coverage of the U.S. Senate race at this level, we opted not to send questionnaires to those candidates. That information can be accessed through media sources. The races featured in this supplement are District 2 Congress, Oklahoma House Districts 4 and 14, Oklahoma Senate Districts 3 and 9, Cherokee County Commissioner District 2, and Cherokee County Sheriff. Because of logistical problems, statewide and judicial offices were not included.
Each candidate was asked to submit a biography and facial photo; those were required for participation. Candidates also received questions specifically pertaining to their individual races. These were suggested by a panel including local registered voters who have never sought or held a political office: two Republicans, one Libertarian, two independents and two Democrats. All candidates received the same questions as their opponents and had the same amount of time to return the responses. Personal contact was made with most candidates - usually by a member of our ad staff but in several cases, by the news staff as well - to ensure they received the forms. However, four candidates did not respond to phone calls or emails, and we could not locate one, although we sent him a message on Facebook - the only form of contact we could find.
Candidates were told they didn't have to answer every question, and when they didn't, we indicate such. They were also told there would be no editing of responses for spelling, grammar, punctuation or clarity, but only if they exceeded their 150-word limit per response. When a candidate exceeded the limit, this is denoted by an asterisk, as we cut off the remainder of the response, which candidates were informed would happen. They were told some questions might be eliminated if we did not have space to publish all their responses, but that the same question would be eliminated for all candidates in any given race, and that they would appear on our website.
In the congressional race, the only one who did not answer our questions was the incumbent, Republican Markwayne Mullin. Others who did not respond were: State Senate District 3 candidates Wayne Shaw, Republican incumbent, and Dyllon Fite, a Democratic challenger; District 9 Senate candidate Jack Reavis, a Democrat; District 14 State Rep. Chris Sneed, the Republican incumbent; and Mac Martin, candidate for county sheriff. Sheriff candidate David Huffman did not send a full slate of replies.
Candidate biographies and answers appear in alphabetical order. Since all candidates for the Legislature were asked the same questions, they appear together, but are divided according to seats and are presented in alphabetical order. Some candidates sent photos that were too small, and therefore, the reproduction may be substandard.
We hope readers will take time to peruse the Q&A section before the election, to educate themselves on what these candidates have to offer. We believe many of the responses will be illuminating, and will help make wise choices at the ballot box.
