It's safe to say that 2020 has been one of the most memorable and unusual years in decades – and not for a good reason.
The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy, although Cherokee County has thus far been able to escape the worst of it. Still, many of us have been gravely ill, and we've lost people whom we knew and loved. Some of us have lost jobs, and have had to rely on others to help make our holiday less bleak.
Most of us aren't able to socialize like we once could, and for those who like mixing it up with friends, that's especially difficult. And speaking of friends, some of us have learned people we thought cared about us care far more for themselves. They've advanced the baseless claim that wearing a facial covering is somehow infringing upon their constitutional rights. Although some have legitimate reasons for not wearing masks – and others do it, but doubt the wisdom of mandates – others are just doing it out of spite, or because they refuse to be inconvenienced.
Finally, this has marked one of the meanest political elections in U.S. history. Friendships have been shredded and families torn asunder, and it's likely that many will never be mended. Those who refuse to concede that President Donald Trump was outpolled by Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election continue to lash out at those who voted for Biden, but save their special wrath for Trump voters who have now said it's time to move on. The country itself may not heal anytime soon from the political onslaught.
It's ironic that the hate, angst and venom continues to plague us, even during this Christmas holiday – a time when even non-Christians traditionally reflect upon the "reason for the season"; enjoy light displays and other decorations; and hope that one day, peace will indeed prevail, as the message of the "prince of peace" suggests it could.
Perhaps part of the reason the 2020 holiday season is tinged with sadness is that many of us haven't been able to gather with our families, for fear of spreading COVID-19. Though churches are pretty much open, many people who normally attend services, don't do so, and pastors who don't understand their worry aren't worth the price of an offering plate. Others among us have been unable to take part in cherished festivities or attend seasonal musical and theatrical performances. It just isn't quite the same when we can't "make merry" without the worry that whatever we do could make us – or someone else – sick.
Still, we all owe it to ourselves, our families, our friends, and our city and county, to hold our heads high and look forward with hope and anticipation that around the corner in 2021 awaits a better, brighter future. It is absolutely essential that we hold together as a community, support our businesses, and prepare for that tomorrow. Preparing means believing in one another, and it means setting aside grudges caused by the election, or paranoia caused by the pandemic.
We at the Tahlequah Daily Press grieve with all those who have lost something or someone in 2020, but we also extend our eternal gratitude to our readers and advertisers who still understand the value of a free press, and in keeping alive the First Amendment, are also keeping the TDP alive. Thanks for being there for us. We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
