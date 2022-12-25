It's easy to be cynical about yet another holiday season. But this Christmas, Cherokee County residents know there's a brighter side than they experienced a year ago, and certainly since 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy. Many people were gravely ill, and dozens died. Some lost jobs, and had to rely on others to help make our holiday less bleak. But now, most of us have returned to socializing somewhat like we did before the pandemic, and that's been a healing reality for children and adults alike.
2020 marked one of the meanest political elections in U.S. history. Friendships were shredded and families torn asunder, and it's likely that many will never be mended. The 2022 midterms were a little better, and they proved that at least to some degree, Americans are ready to shed themselves of extremists, conspiracy theorists and bigots. There is hope for some that eventually, we'll move on.
But the hate, angst and venom continue to plague us, even during the Christmas holiday - a time when even non-Christians traditionally reflect upon the "reason for the season"; enjoy light displays and other decorations; and hope that one day, peace will indeed prevail, as the message of the "prince of peace" suggests it could.
This holiday season, many are gathering with family and friends for the first time since 2019. Churches are back in business - many in a truly spiritual way. We've been able to take part in cherished festivities or attend seasonal musical and theatrical performances. It just wasn't quite the same when we couldn't "make merry" without the worry that whatever we do could make us - or someone else - sick.
We owe it to ourselves, our families, our friends, and our city and county, to look forward with hope and anticipation that despite a shaky economy, 2023 may bring a better, brighter future. It is essential that we hold together as a community, support our businesses, and prepare for that tomorrow. Preparing means believing in one another, and it means setting aside grudges caused by the election, or paranoia caused by the pandemic.
We at the Tahlequah Daily Press extend our gratitude to our readers and advertisers who still cherish the value of a free press, and in keeping alive the First Amendment, they are also keeping the TDP alive. We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
