Once again, the people of Oklahoma have spoken. And now, the Legislature needs to shut up, get out of the way, and let Okies do our thing.
Recreational marijuana went down in flames. That may be puzzling to many people, who saw medicinal marijuana use approved by a healthy enough margin. So what happened? Did the fearful old folks who can't abide how the world is changing around them line up in droves to shout down the dopers? It's not that simple, even if it was predictable.
The objections many legislators had with the recreational marijuana proposal are understandable. Those are shared by many in the law enforcement community. Anyone who reads the newspaper even sporadically can see how often officers confront folks who are too stoned to be behind a wheel or to be blundering about in public. And those who try to claim they can't be "too stoned to drive" after sucking in a lungful of pot smoke are fooling themselves, but not anyone who has shared the experience.
Make no mistake: Marijuana is a drug, so attacking anyone who uses the terminology is disingenuous. Calling it a "natural herb" is laughable; so are parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme. The things we buy over the counter, like aspirin, and those we get through a pharmacist, like diazepam, are drugs, and they serve a specific purpose. So does marijuana, say those who advocate its medicinal use. Reams of testimonials have been published, including a number of stories in the Daily Press.
Marijuana is not, however, a "gateway drug." Many people who spoke pot or eat gummies would never dream of moving on to something like cocaine - which comes from a leaf, by the way - or opium, which comes from the poppy. Those, too, are "natural."
If it's available for medicinal purposes, why not for recreational? Opponents of recreational weed point out that it's not that difficult to score a license for the medicinal stuff, so why not just pay the $100 up front, and then $30 every two years thereafter? The argument that some can't afford it doesn't wash with most people. If you can't afford the medicinal stuff, you won't be able to afford the recreational weed, either. And there are already so many with access who get busted daily because they don't have their cards. Those people are dangerous because they drive and engage in other activities while impaired.
Although Oklahoma voters eschewed wholesale approval of recreational pot use, they likely would have approved decriminalization, given their past record in casting ballots for reformation rather than imprisonment. Perhaps before advocates take another pass at pot for every toker, they should try fronting an initiative that would expunge the records of people who made a few mistakes and are trying to get their lives back in order. No one should have to pay permanently for a youthful indiscretion.
As far as the Legislature goes, its members need to stop trying to curtail medicinal marijuana, which voters did approve several years back. One can only imagine what those at the statehouse - who, by and large, have no respect for their constituents - would have done had the recreational marijuana issue passed. They would not have respected the "will" of the people, that's for sure.
