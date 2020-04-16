If it weren't for Lake Region Electric Cooperative, completing homework through distance learning, seeking help with taxes or telemedicine, or just staying in touch with loved ones might be impossible right now.
The Daily Press has been publishing stories very few days about "everyday heroes" – folks who continue working on the front lines in sometimes mundane jobs, but who have been declared "essential" personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lake Region itself – and certainly CEO Hamid Vahdatipour – have been shining stars in the metaphorical Cherokee County skies for decades.
Now, the rural electrical cooperative has stepped up to the plate in more ways than one. Not only has it pledged not to disconnect anyone's power for nonpayment during the crisis, it's accelerated work to get as many people connected as possible. And just as important, Lake Region is providing free Wi-Fi at three "hot spots" in Cherokee County.
Lake Region had already installed that capability at Norris Park. But distance learning is a reality for all students in Cherokee County, and some figures suggest as many as 30 percent of area homes have limited or no internet access. They may have cell service, but many rural areas don't get a strong enough signal for access, or the bandwidth isn't available for this work load.
That's why Vahdatipour and crew are offering the free access in the Keys Elementary School parking lot and Hulbert City Park. The network name at each location is "LREC Fiber," and no password is required to connect. Vahdatipour explained that Lake Region thinks this service is especially critical for students who must work from home. He suggests those needing the free access just park their vehicles in the designated locations, stay inside them for safety's sake, and do their work. Indeed, that's already happened; TDP has received reports of several people using the Wi-Fi access at both Keys and Hulbert.
TDP and its predecessor newspapers have covered Lake Region since Day 1. There have been both good times and bad in the evolution of the co-op, and the farsighted folks who got it going are owed much by today's members. But it's safe to say Vahdatipour has been the most innovative leader to date. His financial acumen and deep commitment to community have made Lake Region stronger than many of the old-timers ever expected – with so much more than just electricity on the menu.
And as far as that electricity goes, the service is far more reliable than it was many years ago. Upgrades and keen maintenance practices have ensured that customers don't have to worry a strong gust of wind will take out their power for days on end.
We salute Lake Region's "community spirit," and offer gratitude on behalf of everyone who will use its free internet access.
